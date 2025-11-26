Giving thanks: Republican lawmakers express gratitude for ICE workers in DHS video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Americans around the nation prepare to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, the Department of Homeland Security posted a video on social media that features a montage of Republican lawmakers expressing their gratitude for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement workers.

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa noted that with Thanksgiving approaching, she wanted to provide her "heartfelt thanks to the great men and women of ICE."

"This Thanksgiving, I thank you for your service, and for deporting the illegal invaders who've flooded our communities," Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee said.

The DHS post on X that features the video reads, "This Thanksgiving, we’re grateful to the dedicated men and women of @ICEgov who are working through the holiday to keep our communities safe. From the halls of Congress, thank you for your continued service and commitment."

The video, which also includes House Speaker Mike Johnson and various other Republicans, comes as President Donald Trump's administration has been conducting an illegal immigration crackdown around the country.

The Department of Homeland Security has noted a spike in reported assaults against ICE this year compared to last year.

"From January 21, 2024, through November 21, 2024, there were only 19 reported assaults against ICE law enforcement, while in the same timeframe in 2025 there were 238 reported assaults. This is a 1,153% increase in assaults," a DHS release noted.