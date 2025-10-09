Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Angel parents call for Trump to receive Nobel Peace Prize for border security efforts

Letter to Norwegian Nobel Committee cites president's efforts against cartels and human trafficking

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Noem, Angel families demand Illinois Gov. Pritzker end sanctuary policies protecting illegal immigrants Video

Noem, Angel families demand Illinois Gov. Pritzker end sanctuary policies protecting illegal immigrants

Border czar Tom Homan discusses his reaction to Secretary Noem and Angel families protesting Gov. Pritzker's sanctuary policies, spiraling migrant crime in NYC and receiving the National Police Defense Foundation's 'Man of the Year' award.

EXCLUSIVE — Dozens of Angel parents and families of fentanyl victims are calling for President Donald Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, pointing to his unprecedented efforts to combat drug cartels, human trafficking and illegal immigration.

In a letter sent Thursday to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, members of The American Border Story (TABS), representing Angel parents whose children were killed by illegal immigrants and families who have lost loved ones to fentanyl, urged recognition of Trump's leadership in bringing "peace and security" to neighborhoods across the country.

"Fentanyl took my child’s life, and it’s taken thousands more," Anne Fundner, whose son died from an overdose in 2022, told Fox News Digital. "President Trump didn’t look the other way. He went after the cartels and the traffickers poisoning our kids. He’s the only one who made this fight a priority, and because of that, lives have been saved. That’s why he deserves this recognition."

The families credit Trump with identifying cartels and traffickers as a "war machine that destroys lives." They say he made border security a priority and took action to halt the flow of drugs and violent criminals into the U.S. in a way no other leader has.

TRUMP SAVES AMERICAN LIVES WITH ‘OVERWHELMING FORCE’ AGAINST DRUG SMUGGLERS ENCROACHING ON US BEACHES: EXPERT

Donald Trump with his fist up

Dozens of Angel parents and families of fentanyl victims are calling for President Donald Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. (Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo)

While many world leaders have sought peace abroad, the families say Trump's efforts have been focused on peace "right here at home."

Joe Abraham, whose daughter Katie Abraham was killed in a hit-and-run allegedly by an illegal immigrant earlier this year, said Trump is the only leader who treated the border crisis as a national emergency.

FAMILY MEMBER OF INFANTS BURNED ALIVE BY CARTEL THANKS TRUMP FOR CRACKDOWN: ‘HOPEFUL FOR THE FIRST TIME’

"My daughter was killed by someone who never should have been in this country," Abraham told Fox News Digital. "He stood up to the cartels, secured the border and fought to protect families like mine. That’s not just leadership, that’s bringing peace to American communities."

Nobel Peace Prize

A Nobel medal is displayed during a ceremony in New York Dec. 8, 2020.  (Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP, File)

The group argues that the Nobel Peace Prize — created to honor those who reduce war and promote peace — applies to Trump's efforts to dismantle cartel operations.

'PRESIDENT OF PEACE': TRUMP TAPPED FOR NOBEL PRIZE AMID TALKS TO END RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

"The Nobel Peace Prize was created to honor those who work for fraternity among nations, reduce the engines of war, and promote peace," the letter states. "Today, the greatest war many of us face is not in some faraway battlefield, it is in our backyards, waged by cartels that profit from human misery. President Trump understood this, and he has worked tirelessly to end it."

Hit-and-run victim Katie Abraham

Katie Abraham was killed in January, allegedly when an illegal immigrant who is suspected of driving under the influence rammed into her car at a "high rate of speed." (Department of Homeland Security)

The letter was dated the same day Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., announced he was tapping Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize following his landmark agreement to end the Israel-Hamas war. Pro-Israel activist Lizzy Savetsky went further Thursday, suggesting that the Nobel should be renamed in Trump's honor to mark the world-changing achievement.

The deadline for this year’s nominations was Jan. 31. While some proposals for Trump came in before then, many arrived after the cutoff. If he does not win when the prize is announced Friday, he could be considered again next year.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

