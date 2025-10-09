Angel parents call for Trump to receive Nobel Peace Prize for border security efforts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE — Dozens of Angel parents and families of fentanyl victims are calling for President Donald Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, pointing to his unprecedented efforts to combat drug cartels, human trafficking and illegal immigration.

In a letter sent Thursday to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, members of The American Border Story (TABS), representing Angel parents whose children were killed by illegal immigrants and families who have lost loved ones to fentanyl, urged recognition of Trump's leadership in bringing "peace and security" to neighborhoods across the country.

"Fentanyl took my child’s life, and it’s taken thousands more," Anne Fundner, whose son died from an overdose in 2022, told Fox News Digital. "President Trump didn’t look the other way. He went after the cartels and the traffickers poisoning our kids. He’s the only one who made this fight a priority, and because of that, lives have been saved. That’s why he deserves this recognition."

The families credit Trump with identifying cartels and traffickers as a "war machine that destroys lives." They say he made border security a priority and took action to halt the flow of drugs and violent criminals into the U.S. in a way no other leader has.

While many world leaders have sought peace abroad, the families say Trump's efforts have been focused on peace "right here at home."

Joe Abraham, whose daughter Katie Abraham was killed in a hit-and-run allegedly by an illegal immigrant earlier this year, said Trump is the only leader who treated the border crisis as a national emergency.

"My daughter was killed by someone who never should have been in this country," Abraham told Fox News Digital. "He stood up to the cartels, secured the border and fought to protect families like mine. That’s not just leadership, that’s bringing peace to American communities."

The group argues that the Nobel Peace Prize — created to honor those who reduce war and promote peace — applies to Trump's efforts to dismantle cartel operations.

"The Nobel Peace Prize was created to honor those who work for fraternity among nations, reduce the engines of war, and promote peace," the letter states. "Today, the greatest war many of us face is not in some faraway battlefield, it is in our backyards, waged by cartels that profit from human misery. President Trump understood this, and he has worked tirelessly to end it."

The letter was dated the same day Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., announced he was tapping Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize following his landmark agreement to end the Israel-Hamas war. Pro-Israel activist Lizzy Savetsky went further Thursday, suggesting that the Nobel should be renamed in Trump's honor to mark the world-changing achievement.

The deadline for this year’s nominations was Jan. 31. While some proposals for Trump came in before then, many arrived after the cutoff. If he does not win when the prize is announced Friday, he could be considered again next year.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.