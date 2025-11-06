‘Shattered our world’: Family still without answers after intoxicated illegal killed mother

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: An American family is still looking for answers and justice after they lost a daughter and mother in a 2001 head-on auto accident caused by an illegal immigrant driving on the wrong side of a Florida highway.

In video interviews by The American Border Story (TABS), which was obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital, angel mom Vickie Schermock Lyon and her grandchildren, Brieanna and Brandon Schermock, described the utter devastation they have felt after losing their daughter and mother, Dennielle Nicole "Nikki" Schermock, in the collision.

According to Vickie, the illegal immigrant in the other vehicle was driving under the influence of both alcohol and drugs when he veered into the opposite side of the highway in Fort Myers, Florida. While driving on the wrong side of the road, the illegal rammed his pickup truck into Nikki’s small Honda. Nikki, who was 25 years old, died instantly. The illegal, meanwhile, survived, though he was ejected from the truck and broke two legs.

Brieanna and Brandon, who were just 4 years old and 16 months at the time, respectively, were also in the car at the time of the accident and were transported by medical helicopter to a hospital in Orlando. Brandon suffered skin abrasions and bruises, while Brieanna underwent emergency brain surgery.

RACHEL MORIN'S MOTHER EXPLAINS PAINSTAKING PROCESS OF WRITING STATEMENT TO READ AT KILLER'S SENTENCING

In the interview, Vickie shared that she said goodbye to her daughter for the last time just 20 minutes before the accident. When she received a call from her son, sharing the news, Vickie said she jumped into her car immediately.

"I didn’t know where I was going or what I was doing. I went out, and I jumped in my car, and I just took off. And I just knew that I had to find my kids," she said.

When she got to the crash site, authorities and paramedics informed her the kids had already been transported to a hospital.

Vickie said she could not believe her daughter was gone and kept asking, ‘Where’s Nikki? Where’s Nikki?" When a paramedic confirmed that her daughter had died, Vickie said she "just collapsed."

Authorities rushed her to the hospital, where she checked in on her grandchildren.

"Finally, the coroner’s office came over and said, ‘We need you to come in and identify your daughter’s body," she said, fighting back tears. "So, her father and I went over to the coroner’s office, the morgue, and we had to identify Nikki’s body. I had just seen her 20 minutes before. I could tell you what she had on, what she was wearing that day. And then, to see her broken body, it still haunts me."

EX-WNBA PLAYER'S MOM DIES IN CAR CRASH INVOLVING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT, OFFICIALS SAY

The illegal, meanwhile, was also transported to a hospital and later to a rehab center for treatment. However, according to the Schermock family, the immigrant’s family arrived "in the middle of the night" and removed him from the hospital, and he has never been seen or heard of since.

In the video, Brandon explains that the illegal’s "family came in and just swooped him away."

"There was no cameras that I know of. They just said, ‘He’s coming with us.' And after that he just disappeared. There’s no way to document where he was, where he went. He’s just gone."

Today, nearly 25 years later, the illegal immigrant has still answered for his crimes, the family said.

Vickie noted that "probably with the open border from the Biden administration, that he’s back here somewhere."

Speaking of the Biden White House, Vickie said, "He and all of his administration, they have blood on their hands, and they have no conscience about what they’ve done to us as parents and loved ones."

CALIFORNIA FATHER SAYS NEWSOM IGNORED PLEAS AFTER MIGRANT TRUCKER'S CRASH LEFT DAUGHTER CRITICALLY INJURED

On the other hand, the family praised the measures the Trump administration has taken to shut down the border and restore immigration enforcement in the U.S.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Vickie shared that President Donald Trump’s Border Czar, Tom Homan, "promised me that he would do everything in his power to help locate the illegal immigrant responsible for my daughter’s death."

"He made it clear that this fight isn’t over, not for my family and not for the other angel families still waiting for justice," Vickie said. "Knowing that someone like Border Czar Homan, who truly understands the failures of our broken system, is helping gives me a sense of hope I haven’t felt in years. It means the world to know that this administration actually cares about holding criminals accountable and putting American families first.

"Sharing our story is painful, but I know it’s important," she explained. "If one more person understands what’s really happening in this country and why we need to secure our border, then maybe another family won’t have to go through what we did.

"Losing Nikki shattered our world," Vickie added. "There’s no playbook for how to rebuild after something like that. You just wake up every day and do your best to survive it. I’ve tried to be strong for her children, Brieanna and Brandon, and to make sure they grow up knowing who their mother was and how much she loved them."

ICE REVEALS STUNNING STATISTIC AFTER EXPOSING HALLOWEEN WEEKEND'S 'WORST OF THE WORST' ARRESTS

Brieanna shared a message of persistence despite tragedy and trauma, telling interviewers that "even when they say you can’t, you can. I was given a 30% chance to live after the accident, and I am 27 years old. I’m about to get married and have a baby."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Commenting on the case, Nicole Kiprilov, executive director of TABS, told Fox News Digital that after Democrats’ election victories on Tuesday night, "we are more determined than ever to make sure Americans understand the real impact of the border crisis — not just on policy, but on families."

"Every time Democrats gain control, we see the border unravel, and innocent Americans pay the price," said Kiprilov.