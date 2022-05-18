Amid baby formula shortage, mothers express fear, one receiving product from Mexico

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mothers in the Garden State described the challenges they're facing amid the baby formula shortage.

The mother of an 8-month-old, Liliana, said her family from Mexico is "coming next week, and they are bringing some formula."

"If my family didn’t come, I'd be very, very worried," Liliana added. She said she would consider moving to Mexico if she can't find formula.

Supply chain issues from the COVID-19 pandemic created limited availability of many products, including baby formula. The problem became worse when Abbott Laboratories, a top baby formula provider, recalled some products and closed a plant following a Food and Drug Administration probe.

President Biden announced Wednesday he would invoke the Defense Production Act to ensure manufacturers have necessary supplies for baby formula production.

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE: WHY MANY MOTHERS CAN'T BREASTFEED

"We just moved from breast milk to formula, so it’s pretty stressful," Vera, the mother of a four-month-old, told Fox News. "We’ve just been trying to buy as much of the formula that he’s been eating as possible … and trying not to think about what happens when that runs out."

Liliana said she's "been to CVS, Walgreens, Target," but baby formula was "nowhere to be found."

Some retailers, including Walgreens and CVS, have rationed their supplies.

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE WORSENS AMID SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES: GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO ‘STEP UP,' DR. SIEGEL SAYS

"It's a terrifying thought that we won’t be able to provide the nutrients we need to our babies," Christina, who said she's days away from giving birth, told Fox News.

"When they're infants, that’s the only source of nutrients they're getting," Christina said. "If you cannot breastfeed, if you’ve chosen not to breastfeed, that’s all that you have."

Vera told Fox News: "I’ve had a neighbor drop off some formula just so we have backups but it’s pretty concerning. People are hoarding formula."

Abbott announced Monday that it reached a deal with the FDA to reopen its shuttered plant, but it could be weeks before parents begin to see the results of increased baby formula production.

REP. STEFANIK SLAMS BIDEN ON BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE: REPUBLICANS DEMAND ACCOUNTABILITY WHILE DEMS POINT FINGERS

Jen, whose 15-month-old son no longer needs formula, said she'd heard parents were buying formula online from independent sellers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They're paying double and triple the amount they would normally pay for formula," Jen told Fox News.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the state would enforce price gouging laws to ensure parents can afford baby formula.

"We’ve donated the little formula we had," Gemma, who said her children no longer need formula, told Fox News. "I hope it resolves soon because people can’t feed their kids, and it’s really tragic."