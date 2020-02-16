Chartered flights carrying quarantined passengers arrive in US; Daytona 500 postponed to Monday

Happy President's Day, and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Two chartered flights carrying quarantined passengers arrive in US

A pair of State Department-chartered flight carrying Americans from the coronavirus-infected Diamond Princess cruise ship arrived at Travis Air Force Base in California and Lackland Air Force Base in Texas early Monday morning.

Hundreds of American passengers who had been quarantined on the cruise ship left Japan Monday on the two planes en route to the United States -- with 14 of the passengers infected and isolated in a "specialized containment area."

The 46 Americans who tested positive on the cruise ship were told to remain in Japan to be treated for the virus that has killed an estimated 1,765 people and infected over 70,000 globally, according to Princess Cruise media relations. Buses had transported U.S passengers with assistance from Japanese troops from the ship to Haneda Airport in Tokyo. Click here for more on our top story.

Daytona 500 postponed to Monday afternoon following rain delays

NASCAR officials postponed the Daytona 500 to Monday afternoon, following a series of rain delays shortly after President Trump appeared at the race, told drivers to start their engines and rode a ceremonial parade lap in his presidential limousine, "The Beast," on Sunday. Click here for more.

The race will resume Monday at 4 p.m. ET, officials said.

The postponement came after two lengthy delays totaling over three hours. The first delay came moments after Trump's motorcade completed a ceremonial parade lap around the 2 1/2-mile track. Click here for more.

Devin Nunes says Trump 'has to tweet' to combat 'hard left' media after Barr backlash

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., fired back at Democrats who criticized Attorney General William Barr for his role in former Trump associate Roger Stone's sentencing and defended the president's use of Twitter after he used the platform to comment about the ongoing criminal case.

"What’s happening here with Barr, I think people need to understand that he’s cleaning up the mess from not only the Obama administration but also the mess that was left with the whole Russia-gate fiasco," Nunes told "Fox & Friends Weekend."

Nunes' comments came days after Barr himself publicly swiped at Trump, declaring Thursday that the president’s tweets about Justice Department prosecutors and open cases "make it impossible for me to do my job." Click here for more.

Kobe Bryant remembered at NBA All-Star Game in stirring tributes

Gen. Jack Keane calls for 'healthy dose of skepticism' ahead of Taliban deal

The ex-fiancée of "The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey was found dead in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood

Steve Hilton railed against what he called the Democrats' attacks on President Trump in his opening monologue on "The Next Revolution" Sunday, calling on the president to "blow up bureaucracy" if he wins reelection.

