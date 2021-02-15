This Day in History: Feb. 16

On this day, Feb. 16 ...

2014: U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, during a visit to Indonesia, calls climate change perhaps the "most fearsome" destructive weapon and mocks those who denies its existence or questioned its causes, comparing them to people who insist the Earth is flat.

Also on this day:

1804: Lt. Stephen Decatur leads a successful raid into Tripoli Harbor to burn the U.S. Navy frigate Philadelphia, which had fallen into the hands of pirates during the First Barbary War.

1862: The Civil War Battle of Fort Donelson in Tennessee ends as some 12,000 Confederate soldiers surrender; Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant's victory earns him the moniker "Unconditional Surrender Grant."

1868: The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is organized in New York City.

1945: American troops land on the island of Corregidor in the Philippines during World War II.

1948: NBC-TV begins airing its first nightly newscast, "The Camel Newsreel Theatre," which consists of Fox Movietone newsreels.