American worker shot, killed in Bahamas as police launch criminal investigation: report

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A criminal investigation is underway in the death of an American worker who was allegedly shot and killed in the Bahamas.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that the victim, identified as 31-year-old Cody Castillo, of Crawfordville, Florida, was killed March 21 in Nassau following a dispute outside Da Plantation Bar & Grill in Nassau. The outlet said the shooting involved an off-duty senior officer of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said a criminal investigation has been opened.

"My understanding is that the police responded to the scene, acquired CCTV footage, as they always do, and commenced an investigation," Munroe said. "If there's evidence that criminal charges should be levied, they will do it. If, at the conclusion, they determine that they are uncomfortable in levying criminal charges, it goes to a coroner's inquest."

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A U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed the death of an American, saying that they are "closely tracing local authorities' investigation into the cause of death."

"The Trump Administration has no higher priority than the safety and security of American citizens," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Out of respect for the privacy of the family and loved ones during this difficult time, we have no further comment."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Nassau said that they "are closely following the case of the shooting death of a U.S. citizen by an off-duty police officer last weekend."

"We note with [the] deepest concern media reports that the officer followed the unarmed victim to his vehicle before fatally shooting him," they said. "We urge the Government of The Bahamas to ensure the victim receives justice in this case without delay."

Authorities have not released further official details about the identities of those involved or the circumstances of the shooting. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Royal Bahamas Police Force for additional information.

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A GoFundMe identified Castillo as a lineman for Pike Electric who had been in the Bahamas for work. Fox News Digital has reached out to Pike Corporation for comment.

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The fundraiser states that Castillo and his wife, Mikayla, were married about a year ago and were expecting their first child, a boy due in August.

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"Cody was working to support his family with PIKE Electric in the Bahamas. Then, in a moment that changed everything, Cody's life was taken by senseless violence while he was working abroad," they said.

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