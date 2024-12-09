Expand / Collapse search
Crime

American woman faces prison time in Europe for fatally stabbing migrant man who allegedly assaulted her

The American woman said she acted in self-defense and did not aim for the man’s heart, prosecutors said.

Mollie Markowitz By Mollie Markowitz Fox News
Published | Updated
A 20-year-old American woman has been accused of fatally stabbing a migrant man in Germany, who she said sexually assaulted her at a train station, leading to the stabbing. 

The incident took place at the Kaiserslautern Central Station in southwest Germany on June 29, the Kaiserslautern Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement last week.  

"According to the results of the investigations, the stabbing was preceded by the fact that the 64-year-old sexually harassed the 20-year-old by grabbing her buttocks, an exchange of words, and that the 20-year-old opened a folding knife she was carrying with her, so that she made stabbing movements in the direction of the 64-year-old," the prosecutor's office said. 

Kaiserslautern, Germany - August 2022: Platforms at main train station

Kaiserslautern, Germany - August 2022: Platforms at main train station (Firn/Alamy Stock Photo)

"The 64-year-old then grabbed the 20-year-old’s arm, which she was using to wield the knife. The 20-year-old freed herself from this grip and stabbed once in the same movement," the statement continued, adding that the man died "within a few seconds."

The American woman said she acted in self-defense and did not aim for the man’s heart, and she was charged with bodily injury resulting in death.

"The accusation of bodily injury resulting in death requires intent only with regard to the bodily injury and (only) negligence with regard to the consequence of death," the prosecutor's office said. 

The prosecutor's office has not identified either person in the incident. 

A 20-year-old American woman has been accused in Germany of fatally stabbing a migrant man, who she said sexually assaulted her at the Kaiserslautern Central Station in southwest Germany.  

A 20-year-old American woman has been accused in Germany of fatally stabbing a migrant man, who she said sexually assaulted her at the Kaiserslautern Central Station in southwest Germany.   (Gustav Zygmund/Alamy News)

"We are aware of reports of a U.S. citizen involved in an incident at Kaiserslautern train station in Germany. We take seriously our commitment to provide all appropriate assistance to U.S. citizens abroad, and are monitoring the situation," the U.S. State Department told the DailyWire in a statement. "Due to privacy considerations, we have nothing further to share at this time."

The American woman could face ten years in German prison, the outlet reported. 

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond for comment. 

