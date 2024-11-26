Expand / Collapse search
Fugitive on FBI's 'Most Wanted Terrorists' list, accused of 2003 California bombings, arrested in Wales

Daniel Andreas San Diego ‘has ties to animal rights extremist groups,’ says FBI

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
The FBI captured a fugitive who has been on its "Most Wanted Terrorists" list for more than a decade, following his alleged involvement in two animal rights-related bombings in California in the early 2000s. 

Daniel Andreas San Diego’s arrest Monday in Wales shows that "no matter how long it takes, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. 

"There’s a right way and a wrong way to express your views in our country, and turning to violence and destruction of property is not the right way," Wray added. 

The FBI said they tracked down San Diego – who previously had a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to his capture – with the help of authorities in the United Kingdom. The 46-year-old from Berkeley, California, was first placed on the "Most Wanted Terrorists" list in 2009 and spent more than 20 years on the run as a fugitive. 

Daniel Andreas San Diego wanted poster photos

Daniel Andreas San Diego has been arrested after spending more than 20 years on the run, the FBI says.

"Daniel Andreas San Diego is wanted for his alleged involvement in two bombings in the San Francisco, California, area. On August 28, 2003, two bombs exploded approximately one hour apart on the campus of a biotechnology corporation in Emeryville," the FBI said on his wanted poster. 

"Then, on September 26, 2003, one bomb strapped with nails exploded at a nutritional products corporation in Pleasanton. San Diego was indicted in the United States District Court, Northern District of California, in July of 2004," the poster also said. 

Daniel Andreas San Diego added to FBI Most Wanted Terrorists list

Then-FBI Assistant Director of the Counterterrorism Division Michael Heimbach announces Daniel Andreas San Diego as the latest addition to the FBI's "Most Wanted Terrorist List" in April 2009 at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Federal investigators described San Diego as having "ties to animal rights extremist groups." 

"He is known to follow a vegan diet, eating no meat or food containing animal products. In the past, he has worked as a computer network specialist and with the operating system LINUX. San Diego wears eyeglasses, is skilled at sailing, and has traveled internationally. He is known to possess a handgun," the FBI said. 

On the center of his chest, he also has a tattoo with an image of burning hillsides along with the words "it only takes a spark," according to the FBI. 

FBI Most Wanted Terrorists poster

Daniel Andreas San Diego was tracked down in Wales on Monday with the help of the FBI's counterparts in the United Kingdom. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

San Diego was wanted for Maliciously Damaging and Destroying, Attempting to Destroy and Damage, by Means of Explosives, Buildings and Other Property and Possession of a Destructive Device During, in Relation to, and in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.