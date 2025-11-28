American tourist found stabbed to death in Tobago

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An American man was found dead with apparent stab wounds on the island of Tobago, according to local authorities.

Christopher Brown, a 43-year-old from Silverthorne, Colorado, was found unresponsive with stab wounds and a metal object lodged in his back in Tobago, according to a local police report.

Trinidad and Tobago Police Service say Brown was having dinner and drinks with friends in Castara, a seaside village on the leeward coast of the island of Tobago. Brown then decided to leave, telling his friends he was going to buy marijuana, according to local police.

Local police responded to a report that Brown was found unconscious at 10:30 p.m. at Depot Road in Castara and was later pronounced dead.

Local authorities confirmed that a suspect has been detained.

"I can confirm that a suspect is currently in custody," Trinidad and Tobago Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro told The Associated Press.

Police have yet to release the identity of the suspect.

The Division of Tourism in Tobago assures the public of the safety of the village.

"The Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation is profoundly saddened and deeply disturbed by the tragic murder of a foreign national in the peaceful community of Castara," the agency explained in a statement to ABC News.

"The Division strongly condemns this horrific act of violence and extends our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased during this unimaginably difficult time."