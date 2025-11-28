Expand / Collapse search
American tourist found stabbed to death in Tobago

Christopher Brown from Silverthorne, Colorado, was having dinner with friends before fatal incident occurred in Castara

Mitch Picasso By Mitch Picasso Fox News
An American man was found dead with apparent stab wounds on the island of Tobago, according to local authorities.

Christopher Brown, a 43-year-old from Silverthorne, Colorado, was found unresponsive with stab wounds and a metal object lodged in his back in Tobago, according to a local police report.

Photo of Castara.

Authorities in Tobago say American tourist Christopher Brown was found dead with stab wounds in the village of Castara. (Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Trinidad and Tobago Police Service say Brown was having dinner and drinks with friends in Castara, a seaside village on the leeward coast of the island of Tobago. Brown then decided to leave, telling his friends he was going to buy marijuana, according to local police.

Local police responded to a report that Brown was found unconscious at 10:30 p.m. at Depot Road in Castara and was later pronounced dead.

Beach on Tobago.

Investigators report Christopher Brown left a dinner with friends in Castara before being discovered unresponsive and later pronounced dead. (Google Maps)

Local authorities confirmed that a suspect has been detained.

"I can confirm that a suspect is currently in custody," Trinidad and Tobago Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro told The Associated Press.

Police have yet to release the identity of the suspect.

The Division of Tourism in Tobago assures the public of the safety of the village.

Tobago shore.

Trinidad and Tobago Police confirmed they have a suspect in custody as they investigate the fatal stabbing of an American tourist. (Google Maps)

"The Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation is profoundly saddened and deeply disturbed by the tragic murder of a foreign national in the peaceful community of Castara," the agency explained in a statement to ABC News.

"The Division strongly condemns this horrific act of violence and extends our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased during this unimaginably difficult time."

Mitch Picasso is a Fox News digital production assistant. You can reach him at @mitch_picasso on Twitter.
