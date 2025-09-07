Burning Man homicide unsolved as witness reportedly recalls chilling encounter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The mystery surrounding the shocking homicide at the Burning Man festival, where a 37-year-old Russian man was found dead in a pool of blood, remains unsolved, police told Fox News Digital.

While investigators in Pershing County are appealing to the public for help, the case has "no update," per Sheriff Jerry Allen's office Sunday.

The death of Vadim Kruglov happened over a week ago, on Aug. 30., but detectives have yet to identify a suspect.

The tragedy unfolded between 8 and 9:30 p.m., just as the festival’s iconic wooden effigy, known as The Man, was set ablaze in front of tens of thousands of revelers.

BURNING MAN HOMICIDE ROCKS FESTIVAL AS POLICE ASK FOR PUBLIC’S HELP AFTER MAN FOUND IN ‘POOL OF BLOOD’

Deputies found Kruglov’s body "lying in a pool of blood" inside a tent, according to officials.

His death cast a dark shadow over the annual nine-day event, which promotes community, art and self-expression in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

On Wednesday, the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner confirmed Kruglov’s identity using fingerprints.

Originally from Omsk, Siberia, Kruglov had been living in Washington state, according to friends' posts on social media.

The Hollywood Reporter interviewed a woman who claimed she helped alert authorities.

MINIVAN PLOWS THROUGH CROWD AT PENNSYLVANIA FESTIVAL, INJURING THREE PEOPLE

Speaking anonymously, the woman said she and her partner were driving out of Black Rock City when an older woman in a red dress flagged them down.

The stranger, described as being in her 50s or 60s, calmly told them a man in her tent was "bleeding out and might be dead."

When asked if she had checked his pulse, the woman replied that she "didn’t want to touch him," the witness told the outlet.

The group then contacted a Black Rock Ranger they knew via Starlink, who said they relayed the information to the sheriff’s office.

MARINE HOPEFUL FOUND DEAD ON ROADSIDE AFTER HOLIDAY PARTY MAY HAVE BEEN 'BEAT TO DEATH,' LAWSUIT CLAIMS

Officials are continuing to treat the case as a homicide.

"We are seeking information regarding any suspect identifiers for any person who would commit such a heinous crime against another human being," the sheriff’s office had said in a Sep. 3 statement.

Kruglov’s father, Igor, released a video message from Russia expressing his anguish and calling for justice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Words can’t express my feelings," he said. "I’m proud of my son, now known worldwide. He felt injustice deeply and fought for fairness always. I believe a similar situation occurred here. I want those responsible to face consequences."

A GoFundMe has also been organized to return the remains of the body, KOLO 8 News Now reported.