©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Homicide

Burning Man homicide unsolved as witness reportedly recalls chilling encounter

Russian man's death happened nearly a week ago but detectives have yet to identify suspect

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Father of Burning Man victim speaks out as police launch probe Video

Father of Burning Man victim speaks out as police launch probe

 Retired NYPD inspector Paul Mauro discusses the police probing the death at Burning Man as a homicide on 'America Reports.'

The mystery surrounding the shocking homicide at the Burning Man festival, where a 37-year-old Russian man was found dead in a pool of blood, remains unsolved, police told Fox News Digital.

While investigators in Pershing County are appealing to the public for help, the case has "no update," per Sheriff Jerry Allen's office Sunday.

The death of Vadim Kruglov happened over a week ago, on Aug. 30., but detectives have yet to identify a suspect.

The tragedy unfolded between 8 and 9:30 p.m., just as the festival’s iconic wooden effigy, known as The Man, was set ablaze in front of tens of thousands of revelers.

BURNING MAN HOMICIDE ROCKS FESTIVAL AS POLICE ASK FOR PUBLIC’S HELP AFTER MAN FOUND IN ‘POOL OF BLOOD’

Burning Man festival in Nevada

The man burns during Burning Man on Aug. 30, 2025.  (Siobhan McAndrew/Reno Gazette Journal via USA Today)

Deputies found Kruglov’s body "lying in a pool of blood" inside a tent, according to officials. 

His death cast a dark shadow over the annual nine-day event, which promotes community, art and self-expression in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

On Wednesday, the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner confirmed Kruglov’s identity using fingerprints. 

Originally from Omsk, Siberia, Kruglov had been living in Washington state, according to friends' posts on social media.

The Hollywood Reporter interviewed a woman who claimed she helped alert authorities. 

MINIVAN PLOWS THROUGH CROWD AT PENNSYLVANIA FESTIVAL, INJURING THREE PEOPLE

Vadim kruglov at burning man

Vadim Kruglov, a 37-year-old Russian national who had been living in Washington state, was named as the victim found "lying in a pool of blood," according to the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office. (Siobhan McAndrew/Reno Gazette Journal via USA Today /@sofi.co__ via Instagram)

Speaking anonymously, the woman said she and her partner were driving out of Black Rock City when an older woman in a red dress flagged them down. 

The stranger, described as being in her 50s or 60s, calmly told them a man in her tent was "bleeding out and might be dead." 

When asked if she had checked his pulse, the woman replied that she "didn’t want to touch him," the witness told the outlet.

The group then contacted a Black Rock Ranger they knew via Starlink, who said they relayed the information to the sheriff’s office. 

MARINE HOPEFUL FOUND DEAD ON ROADSIDE AFTER HOLIDAY PARTY MAY HAVE BEEN 'BEAT TO DEATH,' LAWSUIT CLAIMS

Burning Man Festival Death

A person records during the annual Burning Man Festival on Sept. 4, 2023. (JULIE JAMMOT/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials are continuing to treat the case as a homicide. 

"We are seeking information regarding any suspect identifiers for any person who would commit such a heinous crime against another human being," the sheriff’s office had said in a Sep. 3 statement.

Kruglov’s father, Igor, released a video message from Russia expressing his anguish and calling for justice. 

"Words can’t express my feelings," he said. "I’m proud of my son, now known worldwide. He felt injustice deeply and fought for fairness always. I believe a similar situation occurred here. I want those responsible to face consequences."

A GoFundMe has also been organized to return the remains of the body, KOLO 8 News Now reported.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
