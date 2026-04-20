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Cruises

Carnival Cruise passenger, 67, found dead while snorkeling off the coast of Australia during excursion

The Tasmanian woman was found unresponsive in the water near Moreton Island during a Carnival Splendor excursion

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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A 67-year-old Carnival Cruise passenger died last week while snorkeling off the coast of mainland Australia during an excursion.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was a passenger aboard the Carnival Splendor, which offers snorkeling excursions to the Tangalooma Wrecks. She reportedly drowned near Moreton Island on April 17, Cruise Hive reported.

"Carnival Cruise Line is deeply saddened by the death of a guest on Moreton Island on Friday," the cruise line told local media. "Our Care Team is supporting the guest’s family during this difficult time."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Carnival.

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Carnival Corporation spokesperson speaking about pricing model

"We have no plans to change our current pricing model," a Carnival Corporation spokesperson said. (iStock)

Local authorities said the woman, a resident of Tasmania, was found unresponsive in the water.

"Attempts were made to revive the woman, however, she was pronounced deceased at the scene," a Queensland Police spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Investigations are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding her death."

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The Carnival Splendor in Australia

The Carnival Splendor in Australia, near the Sydney Opera House. A passenger on the ship reportedly died last week while snorkeling off the coast of Brisbane. (Carnival Cruise Line)

The death occurred during the ship's four-night round trip cruise from Sydney, which included two days at sea and 10 hours at Moreton Island.

The waters around the island, located off the coast of Brisbane, are generally calm and are known for shipwreck snorkeling sites and diverse marine life.

The Carnival Conquest cruise ship departing PortMiami through Government Cut channel

The new lunch concept has debuted in recent weeks on several Conquest-class ships, including Carnival Freedom, Liberty, Glory and Valor, as part of an ongoing test rollout. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service)

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The woman's death occurred only hours before another emergency on the same ship. On April 18, a passenger in his 70s reportedly climbed over the vessel's safety rails and went overboard.

An intensive search lasted for several hours before being suspended. The two incidents are not believed to be linked.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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