Amazon creates tech program for veterans in Dallas-Fort Worth

In keeping a company promise to hire veterans and military spouses during the next five years, Amazon announced Monday that the company is creating a new apprenticeship program in Texas.

The program in Dallas-Fort Worth will be a 16-week certification program where veterans can learn about cloud computing, and then complete a 12-month paid Amazon internship before interviewing for a full-time Amazon position.

"For us, veterans are a great fit," Ardine Williams, a veteran who oversees Talent Acquisition for Amazon Web Services, told NBC 5. "The culture I work in is incredibly important. I want to be part of a team that trusts and challenges each other, that rolls up its sleeves to solve problems for customers -- and that kind of culture is very familiar to the women and men who have served in the military."

Veterans with “military experience in communications, intelligence, cyber-security or industry-recognized IT certification” and those who were “active military within the last 6 months of transition, Guard/Reserve members, and veterans” would be a good fit for the program, according to Amazon’s website.

In 2016, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos expressed interest in hiring 25,000 veterans and military spouses during the next five years, in addition to training 10,000 more in cloud computing skills.

The company has already hired around 10,000 veterans since 2011, and is among more than 200 employers, colleges and labor organizations that have signed up as part of the Joining Forces initiative spearheaded by Michelle Obama and Jill Biden. The initiative works to help veterans get back into the U.S. workforce.

Amazon has already chosen 15 veterans in the DFW area to participate in their inaugural class, according to NBC 5.