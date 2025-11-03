Expand / Collapse search
Alabama

Alleged porch pirate in women's clothing busted after surveillance video goes viral: 'Particular look'

Todd Anthony Bond was tracked down using vehicle details and distinctive appearance in alleged Alabama theft case

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Surveillance video captures an alleged Alabama porch pirate clad in women's clothing Video

Surveillance video captures an alleged Alabama porch pirate clad in women's clothing

Todd Bond was arrested on theft charges after security video captured him allegedly stealing packages from a home in Mobile, Alabama, while dressed in women's clothing, according to authorities. (Source: Mobile County Sheriff's Office) 

A suspected porch pirate clad in women’s clothing was busted last week after surveillance video caught the suspect stealing packages from Alabama homes, according to police.

Todd Anthony Bond, 46, was taken into custody on Friday after the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office released video of an individual – dressed in women’s attire – arriving at a home in a black Ford Escape lifting packages from a nearby home in an attempt to track down the suspect, according to WKRG.

"A couple of things that kind of stuck out to us that helped solve this crime was the vehicle," Sgt. Lonnie Parsons of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet.

Todd Bond's mugshot in Alabama

Todd Bond is charged with theft of personal property after being arrested in Alabama on Oct. 31, 2025. (Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

"Obviously the more important thing was this person’s particular look," Parsons said. "Of course, with Halloween coming up, we were trying to understand whether this person was dressed for Halloween or if this is the way they normally dress."

Video shows Bond pulling his vehicle in front of the house, before taking a hit of his vape and approaching the front door in broad daylight, according to video shared by authorities.

In the clip, Bond could be seen wearing a black top, black and white floral skirt, and a purple dotted headband as he allegedly carried multiple packages from the home.

Surveillance footage shows Todd Bond allegedly carrying stolen packages to his car

Home security video shows Todd Bond allegedly stealing packages from the front porch of a house, while dressed as a woman, in Mobile, Alabama. (Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

Days later, Bond – a resident of Jackson, Mississippi – was spotted in Grand Bay, where police initiated a traffic stop to arrest the suspected porch pirate, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"We believe that the suspect had originally left the state, and we received information that they were possibly coming back into the state while we were sitting there lying in wait," Parsons told WKRG.

Although the alleged theft happened days before his arrest, Bond was still sporting bleached hair and heavy makeup, as seen in his mugshot. Authorities also discovered additional packages allegedly stolen from areas in Mississippi inside Bond’s vehicle.

Surveillance footage shows Todd Bond allegedly carrying stolen packages to his car

Security video shows Todd Bond allegedly carrying the stolen packages to his black Ford SUV. (Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

"When we walked up and we placed them in custody, we looked inside the vehicle," Parsons said. "Lo and behold, we found the original packages that were stolen from Mobile."

Bond is charged with first-degree theft of property and is being held in the Metro Jail as he awaits his bond hearing, according to court records.

Fox News Digital was unable to immediately locate an attorney representing Bond. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
