Alleged porch pirate in women's clothing busted after surveillance video goes viral: 'Particular look'

A suspected porch pirate clad in women’s clothing was busted last week after surveillance video caught the suspect stealing packages from Alabama homes , according to police.

Todd Anthony Bond, 46, was taken into custody on Friday after the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office released video of an individual – dressed in women’s attire – arriving at a home in a black Ford Escape lifting packages from a nearby home in an attempt to track down the suspect, according to WKRG.

"A couple of things that kind of stuck out to us that helped solve this crime was the vehicle," Sgt. Lonnie Parsons of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet.

"Obviously the more important thing was this person’s particular look," Parsons said. "Of course, with Halloween coming up, we were trying to understand whether this person was dressed for Halloween or if this is the way they normally dress."

Video shows Bond pulling his vehicle in front of the house, before taking a hit of his vape and approaching the front door in broad daylight, according to video shared by authorities.

In the clip, Bond could be seen wearing a black top, black and white floral skirt, and a purple dotted headband as he allegedly carried multiple packages from the home.

Days later, Bond – a resident of Jackson, Mississippi – was spotted in Grand Bay, where police initiated a traffic stop to arrest the suspected porch pirate, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"We believe that the suspect had originally left the state, and we received information that they were possibly coming back into the state while we were sitting there lying in wait," Parsons told WKRG.

Although the alleged theft happened days before his arrest, Bond was still sporting bleached hair and heavy makeup, as seen in his mugshot. Authorities also discovered additional packages allegedly stolen from areas in Mississippi inside Bond’s vehicle.

"When we walked up and we placed them in custody, we looked inside the vehicle," Parsons said. "Lo and behold, we found the original packages that were stolen from Mobile."

Bond is charged with first-degree theft of property and is being held in the Metro Jail as he awaits his bond hearing, according to court records.

Fox News Digital was unable to immediately locate an attorney representing Bond.