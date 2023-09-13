Alleged mistress of Texas AG Ken Paxton deemed 'unavailable' to take stand at his impeachment trial

The alleged mistress of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was unable to testify at the embattled Republican's impeachment trial Wednesday.

Laura Olson's testimony was delayed for most of the day, despite her being asked to take the stand in the Texas Senate. Trial judge Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said that she was "deemed unavailable to testify," but did not explain why. Patrick also did not indicate whether Olson would be able to testify on another day.

The rumored affair is relevant to the impeachment proceedings, as Paxton faces accusations that he misused his political power to help the real estate developer who employed Olson, Nate Paul. Paxton's opponents have argued that the attorney general was accepting a bribe by hiring Paul.

Olson was meant to take the stand across from state Sen. Angela Paxton, who is married to Ken. She is not permitted to vote whether her husband should be removed from office.

Angela was present while one of her husband's ex-staffers testified that the attorney general's affair became an issue for the office.

"I told General Paxton quite bluntly it wasn’t my business who he was sleeping with, but when things bleed over into the office and into the state work, it becomes my business," former chief of staff Katherine Cary said Monday.

Paxton's lawyer cross-examined Cary and argued that the affair was not a significant enough reason for the impeachment.

"Imagine if we impeached everyone in Austin who had an affair," Tony Buzbee said. "We’d be impeaching people for the next 100 years."

Paxton was also previously indicted in June for allegedly making false statements to banks. A verdict may be reached on the trial later this week.

