Alleged mistress of Texas AG Ken Paxton deemed 'unavailable' to take stand at his impeachment trial

Paxton's wife, Angela, was present during the proceedings

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
The alleged mistress of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was unable to testify at the embattled Republican's impeachment trial Wednesday.

Laura Olson's testimony was delayed for most of the day, despite her being asked to take the stand in the Texas Senate. Trial judge Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said that she was "deemed unavailable to testify," but did not explain why. Patrick also did not indicate whether Olson would be able to testify on another day.

The rumored affair is relevant to the impeachment proceedings, as Paxton faces accusations that he misused his political power to help the real estate developer who employed Olson, Nate Paul. Paxton's opponents have argued that the attorney general was accepting a bribe by hiring Paul.

Olson was meant to take the stand across from state Sen. Angela Paxton, who is married to Ken. She is not permitted to vote whether her husband should be removed from office.

TEXAS AG KEN PAXTON PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO IMPEACHMENT CHARGES AFTER SENATE ADVANCES CASE TO TRIAL

Buzbee holds paper

Defense attorney Tony Buzbee, left, hold an envelope as he cross-examines Witness Drew Wicker during the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Wednesday, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Angela was present while one of her husband's ex-staffers testified that the attorney general's affair became an issue for the office.

"I told General Paxton quite bluntly it wasn’t my business who he was sleeping with, but when things bleed over into the office and into the state work, it becomes my business," former chief of staff Katherine Cary said Monday.

IMPEACHMENT TRIAL OF TEXAS REPUBLICAN ATTORNEY GENERAL KEN PAXTON SET TO BEGIN

Texas State Senator Angela Paxton listens in on husband's impeachment trial

Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, center, listens to testimony during the impeachment trial for her husband, state Attorney General Ken Paxton, in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol on Monday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Paxton's lawyer cross-examined Cary and argued that the affair was not a significant enough reason for the impeachment.

"Imagine if we impeached everyone in Austin who had an affair," Tony Buzbee said. "We’d be impeaching people for the next 100 years."

Ken Paxton sits in historic impeachment trial

Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits with his attorneys Tony Buzbee, left, and Dan Cogdell, during his impeachment trial in the Senate Chamber, Sept. 5, 2023, in Austin, Texas.  (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool/File)

Paxton was also previously indicted in June for allegedly making false statements to banks. A verdict may be reached on the trial later this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.