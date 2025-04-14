Alleged member of Cuba's Ministry of the Interior arrested by ICE agents in Miami

A man has been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for being an alleged agent of Cuba’s Ministry of the Interior and being in the U.S. illegally.

According to a news release from ICE, Daniel Morejon Garcia, a 57-year-old Cuban national, was arrested at his home in Miami and taken into custody by ICE, the FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officials said the investigation centered on fraudulent claims he allegedly made when entering the country.

During the investigation, officials said law enforcement agents obtained official Cuban government documents and "credible source information" indicating that Morejon Garcia had failed to disclose his affiliations.

"Morejon Garcia failed to disclose his membership in ​the Cuban Communist Party," HSI Miami wrote in a post, showing pictures of Morejon Garcia's arrest on X.

Morejon Garcia also allegedly omitted being an agent of Cuba’s Ministry of the Interior in his immigration applications, according to ICE officials.

Additionally, officials said the investigation revealed that Morejon Garcia allegedly served as the President of the National Defense Council in the Artemisa region of Cuba and was a member of the Rapid Response Brigades.

"These groups, composed of civilians trained and organized by the government, are designed to assist authorities during incidents of social unrest, protests, or disturbances," the statement from ICE read.

Authorities also believe that Morejon Garcia was activated by the Cuban government during the island-wide protests on July 11, 2021.

"In that role, there was evidence of Morejon Garcia assaulting protesters as part of his duties," the statement continued.

Morejon Garcia remains in ICE custody as he awaits his removal from the U.S., officials said.

ICE urges members of the public who have information about suspected human rights abusers traveling to or entering the U.S. to call their tip line at 866-DHS-2423 (866-347-2434) or ​complete the online tip form .

In March, a congressman who fled from Cuba in the 1960s shared a list with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of people allegedly tied to the communist regime who are circumventing U.S. Cuban refugee laws.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., shared the letter, which included a list of Cubans residing in the U.S. under various humanitarian laws or programs that he and/or pro-Cuban-democracy groups attest are actually tied directly to the communist regime in Havana, with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

In the letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, Gimenez shared with Noem about the "presence of agents of the murderous Castro regime and the Communist Party of Cuba currently residing in the United States."

Gimenez represents the congressional district closest to Cuba in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

