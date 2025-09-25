Expand / Collapse search
Alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson's defense could cost Utah taxpayers 'eight figures': Experts

Utah County approves $1M initial funding in Tyler Robinson case but experts predict much higher total costs

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Former federal prosecutor says Tyler Robinson's defense may cost taxpayers millions Video

Former federal prosecutor says Tyler Robinson's defense may cost taxpayers millions

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Fox News Digital that alleged Charlie Kirk assassin's defense could cost Utah taxpayers over $10 million.

Utah taxpayers are on the hook for Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin's defense team, which has the potential to reach eight figures, criminal defense attorneys told Fox News Digital.

After the shooting on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Kirk was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he died, officials said. Tyler Robinson was charged with aggravated murder, two counts of obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Kathryn Nester, a former federal public defender with more than 30 years of experience, was appointed to be Robinson's attorney on Wednesday, according to a Utah County spokesperson. While the Utah County Commission approved $1 million in initial staffing additions to go towards the prosecution and defense team in Robinson's case, local attorneys told Fox News Digital that they expect the total amount spent defending the murder suspect to be much higher.

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION: TIMELINE OF UTAH CAMPUS SHOOTING DETAILS ATTACK, MANHUNT FOR SUSPECT

Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson

Tyler Robinson is accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP; Utah Gov. Spencer Cox)

"This action fulfills the commission's constitutional responsibility to ensure that individuals accused of a crime — who cannot afford legal representation — are provided with a qualified defense," the Utah County Commission said in a news release.

Utah defense attorney Greg Skordas appeared on behalf of Utah County on Sept. 16 and was helping the county find a lawyer for Robinson. He told Fox News Digital there are specific requirements for an attorney appointed to Robinson since it's a death penalty case.

"They have to be what's called death qualified. I know that's weird, but we have a rule in Utah called Rule 8, which says in order to be court-appointed on a death penalty case, you have to accomplish certain things. In other words, you've done so many criminal cases. You've gone to trial on murder cases. You've taken classes in death penalty representation," Skordas said.

While there's a contract in place that touches finances, Skordas said there's "no ceiling" on it.

Criminal defense attorney Neama Rahmani told Fox News Digital that if Robinson is handed the death penalty by a Utah jury, the potential amount spent on his defense could be "north of $10 million" because of the appeals process.

EX-US ATTORNEY WARNS PROSECUTORS COULD FACE MANY HURDLES IN CASE AGAINST CHARLIE KIRK'S ALLEGED KILLER

Charlie Kirk speaks to the audience just before he was shot

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is assassinated during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

"I think when we're all said and done, this will cost the state much more than $500,000. We're talking about seven or even eight figures," Rahmani said. "But if Tyler Robinson is sentenced to death, and he has to go through the mandatory Utah state and federal appeals, we're talking about millions of dollars, potentially even north of $10 million."

Rahmani said the number spent by Utah taxpayers will be less if jurors don't return a death sentence, but would still be in the millions.

Charlie Kirk in October 2024.

Charlie Kirk was a conservative activist who led Turning Point USA. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

Skye Lazaro, a Utah-based criminal defense attorney, told Fox News Digital the case will cost Utah taxpayers "at least a couple million dollars" to pay for Robinson's defense, but that's if a jury doesn't hand down a death sentence. That number would be much higher if a death sentence is given to Robinson because of the appeals process, Lazaro said.

"I don't even know how you'd put a dollar amount on that," Lazaro said, adding that the $10 million figure given by Rahmani isn't "off base."

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
