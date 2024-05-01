Expand / Collapse search
Alleged active shooter 'neutralized' outside Wisconsin middle school, district says

Students at all of the WI district’s schools were placed on lockdown, officials say

  • A person described as an active shooter was ‘neutralized’ outside a middle school in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, according to the district.
  • Students in all district schools were placed on lockdown, and families were instructed not to come to the schools.
  • Mount Horeb is approximately 25 miles west of Madison, Wisconsin's state capital.

A Wisconsin school district said a person it described as an active shooter was outside a middle school in Mount Horeb on Wednesday but the threat was "neutralized" and no one inside the building was injured.

There was no immediate report of any shots fired though authorities said without giving details the "alleged assailant" was harmed.

The district said in several posts on Facebook beginning around 11:30 a.m. that students at all of the district’s schools were on lockdown and family members were told not to come to any schools.

COURT DOCS SHED LIGHT ON WISCONSIN BAR SHOOTING WHERE NEWLYWEDS WERE GUNNED DOWN

"An initial search of the middle school has not yielded additional suspects," a post around noon said. "As importantly, we have no reports of individuals being harmed, with the exception of the alleged assailant."

Siren

A Wisconsin school district said a person it described as an active shooter was outside a middle school in Mount Horeb on Wednesday. (Philipp von Ditfurth/picture alliance via Getty Images)

In an earlier post, the district said "the threat has been neutralized outside of the building."

The posts by the district did not provide any details about what had happened.

Police in Mount Horeb said they could not immediately provide more information. A person who answered the phone at the school district office declined comment.

A representative for the Dane County Sheriff's Office could not immediately be reached.

The southwestern Wisconsin city is about 25 miles west of the state capital of Madison.

The district said in Facebook posts that it was preparing buses to bring students from schools to a place where families could reunite with their kids.