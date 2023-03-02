Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina
Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced Friday in murder of wife, son

Murdaugh's conviction capped off an explosive six-week double murder trial

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
Alex Murdaugh is led out of court after being found guilty on all counts

Alex Murdaugh is led out of court after being found guilty on all counts

Alex Murdaugh is led out of the Colleton County courthouse after being found guilty on all counts on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Walterboro, South Carolina. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital) 

WALTERBORO, S.C. – Alex Murdaugh is scheduled Friday to be sentenced to up to life in prison, just one day after a jury convicted him of slaughtering his wife and son after deliberating for less than three hours.

Murdaugh, 54, faces a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of life in prison when he faces Judge Clifton Newman in the Colleton County Courthouse after a panel of 12 jurors delivered a guilty verdict.

The disbarred attorney, who was standing, tightly closed his eyes as he heard his fate. He was found guilty of two counts each of murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime.

Murdaugh's living son, Buster Murdaugh, shook his head and wiped his face with his hand, as the clerk polled each juror.

ALEX MURDAUGH: TIMELINE OF ONCE-POWERFUL SOUTH CAROLINA LAWYER'S SPECTACULAR DOWNFALL

Alex Murdaugh is led out of the Colleton County courthouse after being found guilty on all counts on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Alex Murdaugh is led out of the Colleton County courthouse after being found guilty on all counts on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Walterboro, South Carolina. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital )

The panel's decision came in at 6:41 p.m. Thursday after they endured a grueling six-week trial and testimony from 76 witnesses. 

The jury did not pose a single question to the judge during the deliberations.

  Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks to the media alongside the prosecution team
    South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks to the media alongside the prosecution team after Alex Murdaugh was found guilty on all counts at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Walterboro, South Carolina.

  • South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks to the media alongside the prosecution team
    South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks to the media alongside the prosecution team after Alex Murdaugh was found guilty on all counts at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Walterboro, South Carolina. (Larry Paci for Fox News Digital )

  Alex Murdaugh is led out of the courthouse in handcuffs.
    Alex Murdaugh is led out of the Colleton County courthouse after being found guilty on all counts on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Walterboro, South Carolina. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital )

  • Alex Murdaugh is led out of the courthouse in handcuffs.
    Alex Murdaugh is led out of the Colleton County courthouse after being found guilty on all counts on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Walterboro, South Carolina. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital )

  • Alex Murdaugh is led out of the courthouse in handcuffs.
    Alex Murdaugh is led out of the Colleton County courthouse after being found guilty on all counts on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Walterboro, South Carolina. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital )

  • Alex Murdaugh is led out of the courthouse in handcuffs.
    Alex Murdaugh is led out of the Colleton County courthouse after being found guilty on all counts on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Walterboro, South Carolina. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital )

  • Alex Murdaugh is led out of the courthouse in handcuffs.
    Alex Murdaugh is led out of the Colleton County courthouse after being found guilty on all counts on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Walterboro, South Carolina. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital )

  • Alex Murdaugh is led out of the courthouse in handcuffs.
    Alex Murdaugh is led out of the Colleton County courthouse after being found guilty on all counts on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Walterboro, South Carolina. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital )

"Obviously we're disappointed but until he's sentenced we will have no further comment," Murdaugh's attorney, Jim Griffin, told Fox News Digital outside the courthouse.

ALEX MURDAUGH TESTIFIES HE IS NOT A ‘FAMILY ANNIHILATOR’ AT HIS DOUBLE-MURDER TRIAL

Murdaugh used a shotgun to kill his son, Paul, 22, inside a feed room attached to the dog kennels at the family's hunting estate, known as Moselle, and a rifle to execute his wife, Maggie, 52, June 7, 2021.

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife Maggie and son Paul at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, March 2, 2023. 

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife Maggie and son Paul at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, March 2, 2023.  (Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool)

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters told jurors that the disgraced attorney carried out the double slayings to escape accountability for his financial crimes. 

The day of the killings, the chief financial officer of his former law firm confronted Murdaugh about missing fees, and he had a hearing scheduled later that week in a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a deadly 2019 boat wreck.

Paul Murdaugh had crashed his father's boat into a bridge, killing 19-year-old Mallory Beach and injuring four other friends, and Murdaugh was facing a multimillion-dollar claim. 

From left to right, Alex Murdaugh, Morgan Doughty, Paul Murdaugh and Maggie Murdaugh. In a Netflix documentary that aired Wednesday, Doughty alleges that Paul physically abused her.

From left to right, Alex Murdaugh, Morgan Doughty, Paul Murdaugh and Maggie Murdaugh. In a Netflix documentary that aired Wednesday, Doughty alleges that Paul physically abused her. (Courtesy of Netflix)

The murders, Waters argued, bought Murdaugh time, delaying an inevitable financial reckoning.

Murdaugh was later charged with stealing nearly $9 million from his clients and his law firm, which was founded by his great-grandfather, who served as prosecutor overseeing five counties in the Lowcountry. 

  Alex Murdaugh and his legal team speaks after Judge Clifton Newman
    Alex Murdaugh and his legal team speaks after Judge Clifton Newman charges the jury in his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

  • Alex Murdaugh is led away after being found guilty on all counts in his double murder trial.
    Alex Murdaugh was found guilty on all four charges: two counts of murder and two counts of possessing a weapon during a violent crime during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Thursday, March 2, 2023.  (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool)

  • Alex Murdaugh is led away in handcuffs.
    Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, March 2, 2023. ( Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool)

  Judge Clifton Newsman gives his jury charges during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh
    Judge Clifton Newsman gives his jury charges during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Thursday, March 2, 2023.  (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool)

  • Buster Murdaugh listens to jury charges during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh
    Buster Murdaugh listens to jury charges during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Thursday, March 2, 2023.  (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool)

  Prosecutor Creighton Waters and Alan Wilson hug
    Prosecutor Creighton Waters and Alan Wilson hug after  found guilty on all four charges during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Thursday, March 2, 2023. ( Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool)

  • Savanna Goude and John Meadors embrace after Alex Murdaugh is found guilty
    Prosecutor Savanna Goude and John Meadors embrace after Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, March 2, 2023.  (Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool)

  Alan Wilson celebrates after Alex Murdaugh was found guilty
    Attorney general Alan Wilson celebrates after Alex Murdaugh was found guilty on all four counts at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Thursday, March 2, 2023.  (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool)

  • The prosecution celebrates after Alex Murdaugh was found guilty
    The prosecution celebrates after Alex Murdaugh was found guilty on all four counts at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Thursday, March 2, 2023.  (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool)

Murdaugh, the once powerful scion of a legal dynasty, took the stand last week and admitted he's a drug addict, a thief and a liar – but adamantly denied killing his wife and son.

However, he could not explain away a critical piece of evidence in the case, which was left behind by his slain son.

A video recovered from Paul's phone in 2022 placed Murdaugh at the kennels with both victims four minutes before they were murdered, shredding his alibi.

 He had told friends, family and investigators that he never went to the kennels that night and was taking a nap at the main house when they were killed. 

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.