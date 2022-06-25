Alex Murdaugh's alleged hitman Curtis Smith arrested in South Carolina

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's alleged hitman was arrested on Friday morning.

Curtis Eddie Smith, who Murdaugh allegedly told authorities that he hired to shoot him, was arrested on Friday morning and is being held on at least one charge that was filed by the State Law Enforcement Division in South Carolina, according to Fox Carolina.

Smith, 61, was earlier charged with assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, assisted suicide, pointing and presenting a firearm, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and insurance fraud in connection with the shooting of Murdaugh which happened over Labor Day weekend in 2021, according to the report.

Murdaugh allegedly told authorities that he hired Smith to shoot him in order for his son, Buster Murdaugh, to collect a $10 million life insurance policy payout.

ALEX MURDAUGH PAID ALLEGED HITMAN WITH FUNDS FROM GLORIA SATTERFIELD ESTATE, LAWSUIT SAYS

Smith denied involvement in the shooting and told CBS's 48 hours that he didn't fire the weapon. Smith said that Murdaugh called him on Sept. 4 and said that he needed help with something. When Smith arrived, he allegedly saw Murdaugh getting out of his car with a gun.

"He said, ‘You know, you got to take care of this.’ And I said, ‘Well, I can’t do it.’ And he took it, he turned his head. I just grabbed his arm, put it behind his head and took the gun from him," Smith said told CBS.

Smith said that there was a struggle, and the gun went off. Afterwards, he said that the weapon was disposed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting took place after Murdaugh resigned from the South Carolina law firm, the Hampton, amid allegations that he embezzled millions from clients of the firm.

His wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, were murdered in June at the family's home, but no suspects have been named. Murdaugh denies involvement in their deaths.