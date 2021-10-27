Alec Baldwin appears to assign blame for ‘Rust’ shooting as he retweets news story

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …

Alec Baldwin retweets story focusing on new warrant in fatal 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin retweeted a Wednesday story by The New York Times that focused on the latest search warrant released in the investigation of last week's fatal "Rust" shooting.

The accidental shooting led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins .

"Before he handed a revolver that he had declared ‘cold’ to Alec Baldwin on the set of the film "Rust," Dave Halls, an assistant director, told a detective he should have inspected each round in each chamber, according to an affidavit. But he did not," the original tweet read.

According to a previous warrant from authorities , Baldwin was handed the firearm by assistant director Dave Halls. A warrant stated that Halls handed the gun to Baldwin and declared it "cold," an industry term meaning that the weapon was not loaded with ammunition, including blanks. Per The Associated Press, citing the application for the search warrant, Halls was unaware live rounds were inside the firearm.

The gun Baldwin used was one of three that the armorer had placed on a cart outside the building where a scene was being rehearsed, according to court records.

The actor had previously retweeted a Variety article with the headline, "Alec Baldwin Was Told Prop Gun Was Safe Before Fatal Shooting, Affidavit Says." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Senate Democrats cut paid family and medical leave from spending package: report

Senate Democrats have dropped the paid family and medical leave proposals from the social spending package after negotiations with moderate Democrats failed to reach a compromise on a pared-down version of the proposals, according to a report.

Democrats decided to drop the proposals on Wednesday despite that they were a key campaign promise of President Biden , according to reporting from Politico . Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., one of the senate's leading advocates for the benefits, had tried to reach a last-minute deal with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who has resisted the overall cost of the package.

But Gillibrand told Fox News Wednesday that reports about the benefits being dropped are "premature," signaling hope that some sort of pared-down version could still be in play.

Manchin has argued that the cost of the proposals is too high when some social programs are already in jeopardy of running low on funds.

"I'm talking to everybody, but I've been very clear: to expand social programs when you have trust funds that aren't solvent — they're going insolvent — I can't explain that ... It doesn't make sense to me … I just can’t do it," Manchin said Wednesday.

Gillibrand has said she will not give up on getting the benefits added. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Virginia parents to McAuliffe: Our concerns aren't just a 'divisive' Youngkin campaign tactic

Virginia parents speaking to Fox News on Wednesday condemned some recent comments by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe as "insulting" and "dismissive."

Last week, McAuliffe dismissed parents' concerns about education in the commonwealth as being part of a "divisive tactic" "generated by his Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin.

Last Thursday, a CBS News reporter asked McAuliffe, "If you win, how are you going to work with those parents who have concerns about how things are being taught in schools across the commonwealth?"

"Let's be very clear here," McAuliffe replied . "This is all generated by Glenn Youngkin."

The Democrat went on to compare the education issue in 2021 to the issue of the MS-13 gang, which Republican nominee Ed Gillespie brought up during Virginia's 2017 election.

"It's insulting to parents that you're saying this is only a politicians' rhetoric when it's our voices that are concerned," Brandon Michon, a father of three who has spoken out at Loudoun County School Board meetings for months, told Fox News on Wednesday. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night argued that the Biden administration is hurting American blue-collar workers.

"Well, this administration has targeted a very specific portion of the population, targeted them for ideological and political reasons, blue-collar men," the host said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "The idea is they supported the wrong party, they have retrograde attitudes, they engage in 'wrongthink' and we're going to crush them. And so systematically, they have."

