Astros even World Series with big second inning, Jose Urquidy's pitching

The Houston Astros used a big second inning and electric pitching from Jose Urquidy to take Game 2 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves and tie the matchup at 1-1.

In that second inning, Astros players reached base four consecutive times, leading to three runs before Jose Altuve would line out for the second out of the frame. Jose Siri would score Kyle Tucker on an infield single and then later come around to score, sliding home to rally the crowd.

Michael Brantley would later single home Martin Maldonado to put Houston up 5-1 – a major turnaround from the Game 1 loss.

Additional runs for Houston came in the sixth and seventh innings.

American League batting champion Yuli Gurriel would ground into a fielder’s choice to score Yordan Alvarez in the sixth inning. In the next inning, Altuve would crush a first-pitch fastball from Braves pitcher Drew Smyly to deep left field.

It was Altuve’s 22nd career postseason home run, which is tied for second on the all-time list.

Houston held on to win the game, 7-2.

Altuve and Brantley had two hits each. Alex Bregman was the lone Astros batter without a hit but scored Altuve on a sac fly in the first inning to get on the board first.

While the Braves’ bats were popping in the first game on Tuesday night, Astros starter Urquidy kept Atlanta at bay for most of the game.

He threw only 76 pitches before getting taken out after the fifth inning. He allowed two runs on six hits and struck out seven batters. One of the hits was a solo home run from catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

The Astros bullpen only allowed one hit after Urquidy was removed from the game.

Atlanta had seven hits in the game, including a multi-hit game from D’Arnaud but couldn’t generate enough runs to take a 2-0 advantage back from for Games 3, 4 and 5 coming up over the weekend.

Braves starter Max Fried was shelled for six runs, five earned, on seven hits with six strikeouts.

Game 3 is set for Friday night at 8:09 p.m. at Truist Park in Atlanta.