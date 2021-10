Live News

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting: Police 'not exactly sure' of actor’s 'whereabouts': LIVE UPDATES

During a press conference on Wednesday, Santa Fe sheriff Adan Mendoza said that he's "not exactly sure of [Baldwin's] present whereabouts," as he hasn't been asked to stay put in New Mexico, though police say, he has been cooperative in their ongoing investigation into the accidental "Rust" shooting.