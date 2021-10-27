Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland continues support for 'Rust' star: 'I know my dad, you simply don't'

Alec Baldwin has a staunch supporter in his daughter Ireland.

The 63-year-old actor has been the subject of headlines for days since he discharged a firearm – he was told was cold or "unloaded" – on the set of his upcoming film "Rust," resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

An investigation has been opened into the New Mexico incident, though no charges have been filed yet. Director Joel Souza was also injured but has since been released from the hospital.

Not long after the shooting on Thursday, Ireland, 26, took to Instagram to share well wishes for Souza, Hutchins' loved ones and noting that she was "wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today."

ALEC BALDWIN'S DAUGHTER IRELAND SPEAKS OUT AFTER DAD ACCIDENTALLY SHOT AND KILLED WOMAN IN PROP GUN INCIDENT

On Wednesday, she continued to support her old man, taking to Instagram to praise a fan for sharing a positive memory of her father amid the ongoing investigation.

"Amongst some of the most abhorrent and threatening comments, emails, text messages, and voicemails I’ve been getting... this beautiful comment stands alone," the model wrote alongside a screenshot of a fan's supportive comment on a previous post.

ALEC BALDWIN’S CRIMINAL LIABILITY IN 'RUST' MOVIE SHOOTING 'HAS NOT BEEN RULED OUT,' LEGAL EXPERT SUGGESTS

Ireland added: "I know my dad, you simply don’t. I love you, Dad."

In their comment re-shared by Ireland, the fan recalled working on the film "Thomas and the Magic Railroad," which saw Baldwin star as Mr. Conductor in a film about popular children's character Thomas the Tank Engine.

"I'd dealt with typing up some pretty goofy celebrity riders in my day but NOT your dads," they wrote. Riders are requests that a performer makes as criteria for performance.

ALEC BALDWIN’S ‘RUST’ SHOOTING: ‘CUTTING CORNERS’ ON WEAPON SAFETY IS 'A RECIPE FOR DISASTER,' SAYS EXPERT

"He only wanted to make sure he had milk and cereal in his hotel room for when his daughter was visiting," the commenter continued. "That was it. That was the whole rider. I'll always remember that."

The movie was filmed over the course of several months in 1999 just before Ireland turned four. At the time, Baldwin was married to Ireland's mother, Kim Basinger.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Questions of who is to blame for the shooting incident have floated since the firearm was discharged on Thursday. Charges have yet to be filed, though some think the actor himself could face litigation.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER