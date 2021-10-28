Valerie Bertinelli mocks author over Twitter posts about wife’s ‘pronoun’ incident

Actress Valerie Bertinelli sounded off Wednesday after a Lebanese-Canadian behavioral scientist and writer claimed his wife had an awkward encounter with a suspected transgender server at a restaurant.

Gad Saad, 57, the Montreal-based author of "The Parasitic Mind: How Infectious Diseases are Killing Common Sense," claimed his wife recently became "frozen in fear," not knowing how to speak to the restaurant employee, because she wasn’t sure if the server was transgender and didn’t want to risk using an incorrect pronoun.

Bertinelli, 61, known for TV roles on "Hot in Cleveland," "One Day at a Time," and many other shows – and for her 26-year marriage to the late rocker Eddie Van Halen – wasn’t having it.

She suggested a list of things Saad’s wife could have said that wouldn’t have been offensive – and accused the author of "looking for targets" so that he could later "cry victim."

"’Hi’ ‘Pardon me’ ‘How are you this morning?’ ‘May I please have’ ‘Thank you’" the star wrote.

"Language you can use without worrying about someone’s pronouns. But you don’t really care about that, do you? You’re just looking for targets, then you can cry victim when people come to their defense."

Saad went on to explain that his wife had wanted to say "he’ll get the hang of it" to the server’s colleague, commenting on the server’s job performance, but wasn’t sure "he’ll" was the right pronoun to use.

The author also claimed that "natural categorization mechanisms" were "built into our brains and languages."

Later, he complained about the negative comments he received about his posts.

"Wow the hate that I’ve received today from ‘tolerant’ folks because I shared a tweet about my wife being unsure how to address a barista (in terms of pronouns) has broken my all-time record for tweet impressions in a day!" Saad wrote. "To some apparently, progressive hate is an elixir of life."

Bertinelli retweeted Saad’s post – and appeared to interpret it as proof of her earlier "cry victim" comment.

"Clockwork," the star wrote.