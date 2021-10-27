Expand / Collapse search
Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting: Police ‘not exactly sure’ of actor’s ‘whereabouts’ but says he’s cooperating

Work being done on the 'Rust' star's Hamptons home suggest no one is at the estate

By Nate Day | Fox News
Weapons safety expert examines Alec Baldwin movie set shooting Video

Weapons safety expert examines Alec Baldwin movie set shooting

Special effects supervisor Steve Wolf joins ‘The Story’ to demonstrate the process of checking the type of gun used on set for live ammo.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Santa Fe sheriff Adan Mendoza said that he's "not exactly sure of [Baldwin's] present whereabouts," as he hasn't been asked to stay put in New Mexico, though police say, he has been cooperative in their ongoing investigation into the accidental "Rust" shooting.

The 63-year-old actor was in New Mexico filming the upcoming western-genre film when he discharged a firearm he was told was unloaded during a rehearsal. 

A projectile from the gun struck and ultimately killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Director Joel Souza was also injured but has since been sent home from the hospital.

'RUST' MOVIE SHOOTING PRESS CONFERENCE: ALEC BALDWIN'S WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN BUT HE'S COOPERATING

Production on the picture has paused while an investigation into the matter continues, and it wasn't long after the incident that an assistant was seen packing up Baldwin's family's belongings into a car thought to be headed to their estate in the Hamptons.

ALEC BALDWIN 'RUST' SHOOTING 'IS A VERY COMPLICATED CASE,' POLICE SAY: 'IT’S A PUZZLE'

Though it was thought that the Oscar-nominee and his family might head to their Hamptons home, there is work being done on the estate, so it's likely he's not there.

Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene for the movie 'Rust' when he discharged a firearm – he was told was 'cold – resulting in the death of a crew member. Authorities said he has been cooperative in their investigation, though they do not currently know of his whereabouts. He was not asked to remain in New Mexico.

Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene for the movie 'Rust' when he discharged a firearm – he was told was 'cold – resulting in the death of a crew member. Authorities said he has been cooperative in their investigation, though they do not currently know of his whereabouts. He was not asked to remain in New Mexico. (Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic)

It's unclear whether Baldwin and his brood are hunkering down in a property they are renting or whether a friend or family member is putting them up for the time being.

At the time of the shooting, Baldwin was staying in New Mexico. He was spotted several times at the La Posada hotel, a local told Fox News – once with the son and the husband of Hutchins – though it's unclear if that's exactly where he was staying at the time.

"Rust" was being filmed on Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe when the gun was discharged. The actor has not been seen for several days since the shooting.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report

