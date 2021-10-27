Alec Baldwin retweets story focusing on new warrant released in fatal 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin retweeted an article shared Wednesday by The New York Times that focused on the latest search warrant that was released in the investigation of the fatal "Rust" shooting.

The accidental shooting led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

"Before he handed a revolver that he had declared "cold" to Alec Baldwin on the set of the film "Rust," Dave Halls, an assistant director, told a detective he should have inspected each round in each chamber, according to an affidavit. But he did not," the original tweet read.

According to a previous warrant from authorities , Baldwin was handed the firearm by assistant director Dave Halls. A warrant stated that Halls handed the gun to Baldwin and declared it "cold," an industry term meaning that the weapon was not loaded with ammunition, including blanks. Per The Associated Press, citing the application for the search warrant, Halls was unaware live rounds were inside the firearm.

ALEC BALDWIN ‘RUST’ SHOOTING ‘IS A VERY COMPLICATED CASE,’ POLICE SAY: ‘IT’S A PUZZLE'

The gun Baldwin used was one of three that the armorer had placed on a cart outside the building where a scene was being rehearsed, according to court records.

The actor had previously retweeted a Variety article with the headline, "Alec Baldwin Was Told Prop Gun Was Safe Before Fatal Shooting, Affidavit Says."

Halls did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Both tweets followed Baldwin's statement on Hutchins' death he shared Friday.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin said Friday morning on Twitter.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," the actor concluded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report