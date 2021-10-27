Glenn Youngkin blasts Merrick Garland for interfering with parents standing up for their children

Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday emphasizing the importance of parental freedoms in their children's education.

GARLAND REFUSES TO BACK AWAY FROM DOJ MEMO AFTER SCHOOL BOARD APOLOGY

Glenn Youngkin: What happened today was, of course, Merrick Garland doubled down. He said, "No, I'm absolutely maintaining my position that the DOJ and the FBI should be investigating parents." Parents who are trying to stand up for their children when there's been a sexual assault in a school bathroom. We have a board of education and in Loudoun County that tried to hide it from parents, hide it from hiding from the public, and they move this child into another school and then that child again committed another sexual assault.

I've called for a full investigation. I've called for an investigation of the school board, the commonwealth attorney, the state superintendent. I'll tell you, the Attorney General of the United States should resign. And oh, by the way, the FBI should be investigating these folks, too. This is just absolutely un-American.

And as governor in Virginia, I'm going to stand up for parents. I'm going to stand up for children. I'm going to stand up for the fundamental rights for parents to make decisions with regards to their kids education.

