Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alaska
Published

Alaska teen shoots and kills three siblings before turning gun on himself: police

The four deceased children were aged 5, 8, 17, and 15, according to the Alaska State Troopers

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 15-year-old boy shot and killed three of his siblings before turning the gun on himself on Tuesday afternoon in Fairbanks, Alaska, state troopers said. 

Police were called to the home at 4:17 p.m. and found the four children dead from gunshot wounds. 

ALASKA WILDFIRE SEASON SETS RECORD

Three other children were found unharmed inside the home and the parents were not present when the shooting occurred. 

An Alaska State Troopers police SUV vehicle is parked outside of a store.

An Alaska State Troopers police SUV vehicle is parked outside of a store. (iStock)

The four deceased children were aged 5, 8, 17, and 15, a spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers told Fox News Digital. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting took place at a subdivision in Fairbanks, the third-largest city in Alaska about 300 miles north of Anchorage. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 