Alaska teen shoots and kills three siblings before turning gun on himself: police

A 15-year-old boy shot and killed three of his siblings before turning the gun on himself on Tuesday afternoon in Fairbanks, Alaska, state troopers said.

Police were called to the home at 4:17 p.m. and found the four children dead from gunshot wounds.

Three other children were found unharmed inside the home and the parents were not present when the shooting occurred.

The four deceased children were aged 5, 8, 17, and 15, a spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers told Fox News Digital.

The shooting took place at a subdivision in Fairbanks, the third-largest city in Alaska about 300 miles north of Anchorage.