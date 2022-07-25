Alaska's Sen. Lisa Murkowski has tested positive for COVID-19

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Monday that she recently tested positive for COVID-19.

She made the announcement on social media.

In the brief statement, the Republican said she recently tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

"I will be following guidance and advice from doctors and will be quarantining at home in Alaska while continuing my work remotely," the statement said.

Murkowski is Alaska's senior U.S. senator. She is seeking reelection this year.