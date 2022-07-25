Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alaska
Published

Alaska's Sen. Lisa Murkowski has tested positive for COVID-19

Senator got tested after experiencing flu-like symptoms

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Monday that she recently tested positive for COVID-19.

She made the announcement on social media.

In the brief statement, the Republican said she recently tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

ALASKA HAS ABOUT 7,900 MORE JOBS IN JUNE THAN THE PREVIOUS YEAR, STILL BEHIND NUMBERS FROM 2019

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, has tested positive for COVID-19. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

ALASKA EXPERIENCING WILDFIRES IT’S NEVER SEEN BEFORE

"I will be following guidance and advice from doctors and will be quarantining at home in Alaska while continuing my work remotely," the statement said.

Murkowski is Alaska's senior U.S. senator. She is seeking reelection this year.