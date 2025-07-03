American cruise ship passenger disappears after hiking at summer vacation destination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alaska authorities are searching for a missing tourist after she failed to return to her cruise ship following a morning hike in the capital city earlier this week, officials said.

Authorities received a report Tuesday afternoon regarding a 62-year-old woman from Kentucky who had not returned to the Norwegian Bliss before its departure time, according to the Juneau Police Department.

HIKER SUFFERS HYPOTHERMIA DURING TREK ON NEW ENGLAND'S HIGHEST PEAK AMID EAST COAST HEAT WAVE

The woman’s relatives told police that she had left for a hike that morning and had plans to take a popular tourist tram partially up a mountain overlooking downtown Juneau before walking to Gastineau Peak and Gold Ridge, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

Ground and aerial searches were conducted shortly after the woman’s disappearance on Tuesday, with ground searches resuming Wednesday, according to the department. Due to rainy weather and poor visibility, aircraft searches did not return to the area the following day.

HIKER DISAPPEARS FROM ‘EDGE OF THE WORLD’ CAMPGROUND ON TRIP WITH FATHER

The local peaks are still experiencing areas of snow in July.

The popular cruise ship destination’s tram service is attractive to tourists due to its proximity to the downtown area.

SECOND MISSING HIKER FOUND DEAD IN MAINE AS AUTHORITIES CONCLUDE MASSIVE SEARCH OPERATION

The Juneau Police Department and Norwegian Cruise Lines did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have not released the identity of the missing passenger.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

