Missing Persons

American cruise ship passenger disappears after hiking at summer vacation destination

A 62-year-old Kentucky woman left Norwegian Bliss cruise ship for hike in Juneau, Alaska

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published
Alaska authorities are searching for a missing tourist after she failed to return to her cruise ship following a morning hike in the capital city earlier this week, officials said. 

Authorities received a report Tuesday afternoon regarding a 62-year-old woman from Kentucky who had not returned to the Norwegian Bliss before its departure time, according to the Juneau Police Department. 

The Norwegian Bliss cruise ship passes through John Hopkins Inlet in Glacier Bay

The Norwegian Bliss cruise ship passes through John Hopkins Inlet in Glacier Bay, Alaska on Thursday, July 11, 2019.  (Tim Rue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The woman’s relatives told police that she had left for a hike that morning and had plans to take a popular tourist tram partially up a mountain overlooking downtown Juneau before walking to Gastineau Peak and Gold Ridge, according to the state Department of Public Safety. 

Ground and aerial searches were conducted shortly after the woman’s disappearance on Tuesday, with ground searches resuming Wednesday, according to the department. Due to rainy weather and poor visibility, aircraft searches did not return to the area the following day. 

A tram in Juneau, Alaska

The woman’s relatives told police that she had left for a hike that morning and had plans to take a popular tourist tram partially up a mountain overlooking downtown Juneau on Tuesday, according to authorities.  (Sergi Reboredo/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The local peaks are still experiencing areas of snow in July. 

The popular cruise ship destination’s tram service is attractive to tourists due to its proximity to the downtown area. 

Downtown Juneau, Alaska

The 62-year-old woman’s relatives called authorities after she failed to return to the cruise ship as it was docked in Juneau, Alaska.  (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Juneau Police Department and Norwegian Cruise Lines did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Authorities have not released the identity of the missing passenger. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 
 

