Alaska
Published

Alaska center mistakenly reports magnitude 6.2 earthquake

After review by a seismologist, the AK earthquake event was deleted

Associated Press
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake that the Alaska Earthquake Center reported Saturday morning apparently didn't happen.

The quake appeared on the center's earthquake map saying it occurred at 8:32 a.m. off the coast of southern Alaska. The online posting said the epicenter was located in the Gulf of Alaska, 66 miles south of Chignik, a community of 87 people on the Alaska Peninsula, the center said.

Alaska Fox News graphic

Later Saturday morning, they posted a note saying, "Event Deleted Notification" and "This event has been deleted after review by a seismologist."

Phone and email messages left with the earthquake center seeking comment on what happened were not returned.