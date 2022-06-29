Alabama sheriff's deputies shot during pursuit of suspect, 'massive' manhunt underway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Alabama sheriff's deputies were shot Wednesday while trying to chase a suspect, who is the subject of a "massive" manhunt, according to media reports.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies were pursuing the suspect, who was in a stolen vehicle at the time, Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson told Fox affiliate WBRC-TV in Birmingham.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. and the suspect is being sought.

"Officers have converged on the area and the suspect is reported to have abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot," the city of Centreville posted on Facebook.

Authorities have not disclosed the severity of the deputies' injuries or their names. Residents in nearby Brierfield, Golfers Trail and those living near certain roads were urged to be on the lookout for "an armed and dangerous suspect."

Authorities are also asking residents to stay inside and lock all doors.