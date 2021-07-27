Alabama police officer fatally shot in ambush outside home during lunch break

An Alabama police officer was "ambushed" and fatally shot early Tuesday morning while on duty.

Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer, 25, was shot Tuesday between 3:30 and 4:00 a.m. when he returned home on a lunch break and was ambushed, Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said .

Moorer’s significant other was also injured by the gun fire. The woman’s name has not been released, but she was taken to a local hospital.

"The Selma Police Department is devastated," Chief Kenta Fulford told a news conference Tuesday. "We’re asking the community for your prayers."

Moorer was "an upstanding officer who took his job seriously," Jackson added. He was lauded for making Selma’s first heroin arrest in a decade in 2019, shortly after he joined the police force.

No suspect has been arrested in the death, and state police are working with local authorities and members of a drug task force team to track down any leads.

The death comes amid an uptick in anti-police sentiment across the country following protests and riots against police brutality and calls to defund police departments from the Black Lives Matter movement and Democratic lawmakers.