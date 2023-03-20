Alabama man accused of shooting, killing parents during argument

An Alabama man is behind bars after being accused of shooting and killing his parents.

Trinell Brown, 25, allegedly admitted the crime to witnesses, Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. Deputies responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies located two victims inside the residence with gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators believe Brown went to his parents' residence to "confront them about an ongoing family dispute," before he allegedly shot and killed them.

ALABAMA PRISON PLAN WILL CONTINUE DESPITE $300M COST JUMP

The sheriff's office did not specify what the argument was about but said the investigation is ongoing.

Brown is charged with two counts of murder, according to online jail records.

If you have information regarding the case, contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202.

Similar violence against family members has happened across the U.S. this year.

PENNSYLVANIA WOMAN VERITY BECK ACCUSED OF KILLING PARENTS, DISMEMBERING THEIR BODIES WITH CHAINSAW

Pennsylvania woman Verity Beck, 49, is facing murder charges after investigators discovered the remains of her parents, identified as Reid Beck, 73, and Miriam Beck, 72, at a home in Abington Township in January. She allegedly shot both of her parents in the head and then dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw.

A Georgia man, 36-year-old Catlin Boswell, allegedly stabbed his father to death and left his mother in serious condition, also in January. A motive in the case was not disclosed, but Boswell was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Utah man killed his family, including five children, before turning the gun on himself in January. Investigators said 42-year-old Michael Haight took his own life after killing seven others in a home. His wife, Tausha Haight, was among those killed and filed for divorce just two weeks before police found the family dead. Haight’s own children were among the dead, including a 17-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy. Haight is also accused of killing Tausha’s mother, 78-year-old Gail Earl.

Fox News' Greg Norman, Louis Casiano and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.