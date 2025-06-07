Alabama kindergarten teacher, 49, accused of enticing teen into bathroom for sexual encounter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Alabama kindergarten "Teacher of the Year" was arrested Friday morning on sex charges involving local teenagers.

Heather Ozment, 49, who is an educator at Calera Elementary School, is charged with sexual abuse in the first and second degree and enticing a child to enter a vehicle or house for immoral purposes.

The Calera Police Department said that the alleged conduct happened after school hours and did not occur at a school facility or with Ozment’s students.

Ozment was awarded Teacher of the Year for 2024-2025, per the school’s Facebook page.

"Allegations involving sexual misconduct with minors must be investigated immediately, thoroughly, and methodically, David Hyche, the chief of police at the said in a press release.

"Nothing we do in law enforcement is more important than protecting the most vulnerable in our community."

Hyche said that Owens House, a children’s advocacy non-profit, partnered with police to conduct forensic interviews and examinations of the juvenile victims.

Shelby County Schools officials said they were made aware of the allegations in April. It is unclear when the alleged crimes took place.

"The teacher was immediately put on leave for the remainder of the school year while the matter was investigated by local law enforcement," according to a school statement provided to AL.com.

"The alleged conduct occurred after school hours and did not take place at a school facility. We are unable to provide more information as it is an employee matter."

According to the Shelby County Jail, Ozment was booked into the facility on Friday and released on the same day.