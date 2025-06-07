Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Alabama kindergarten teacher, 49, accused of enticing teen into bathroom for sexual encounter

The teacher was immediately placed on leave after allegations surfaced in April, according to the school

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
An Alabama kindergarten "Teacher of the Year" was arrested Friday morning on sex charges involving local teenagers.

Heather Ozment, 49, who is an educator at Calera Elementary School, is charged with sexual abuse in the first and second degree and enticing a child to enter a vehicle or house for immoral purposes.

The Calera Police Department said that the alleged conduct happened after school hours and did not occur at a school facility or with Ozment’s students. 

Heather Lynn Ozment mugshot, she has been charged with sex crimes involving teenagers

Heather Ozment was arrested Friday morning on sex charges involving local teenagers. (Shelby County Jail)

BODYCAM SHOWS TEACHER BREAKING DOWN DURING ARREST FOR ALLEGEDLY MOLESTING 15-YEAR-OLD STUDENT

Ozment was awarded Teacher of the Year for 2024-2025, per the school’s Facebook page. 

"Allegations involving sexual misconduct with minors must be investigated immediately, thoroughly, and methodically, David Hyche, the chief of police at the said in a press release.

"Nothing we do in law enforcement is more important than protecting the most vulnerable in our community."

The outside of Calera elementary school

Calera Elementary School where Ozment teaches. The Calera Police Department said that the alleged conduct happened after school hours and did not occur at a school facility or with Ozment’s students.  (Google Maps)

FORMER MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER ACCUSED OF SEX ACTS WITH STUDENT AS POLICE BELIEVE THERE ARE MORE VICTIMS

Hyche said that Owens House, a children’s advocacy non-profit, partnered with police to conduct forensic interviews and examinations of the juvenile victims. 

Shelby County Schools officials said they were made aware of the allegations in April. It is unclear when the alleged crimes took place. 

"The teacher was immediately put on leave for the remainder of the school year while the matter was investigated by local law enforcement," according to a school statement provided to AL.com.

Calera police department vehicle outside the department

A Calera Police Department vehicle outside the police department.  (Calera Police Department)

"The alleged conduct occurred after school hours and did not take place at a school facility. We are unable to provide more information as it is an employee matter."

According to the Shelby County Jail, Ozment was booked into the facility on Friday and released on the same day.

