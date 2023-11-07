Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Former middle school teacher accused of sex acts with student as police believe there are more victims

Maryland's Melissa Marie Curtis, now 31, was charged with sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third- and fourth-degree sexual offenses

Chris Eberhart By Chris Eberhart Fox News
Published
close
Alissa McCommon's family is "experiencing some ridicule" after the Tennessee elementary school teacher was accused of raping a minor, according to her attorney Video

Alissa McCommon's family is "experiencing some ridicule" after the Tennessee elementary school teacher was accused of raping a minor, according to her attorney

The criminal defense attorney for Alissa McCommon, a Tennessee teacher accused of raping a 12-year-old boy, says there is "limited proof" she contacted the victim via phone after her release on bond.

A former Maryland teacher allegedly engaged in sex acts with an underage middle school student, according to police, who said there could be more victims.

Melissa Marie Curtis, who's now 31, was a teacher in Montgomery Village Middle School in Montgomery County, Maryland, when the alleged abuse happened in 2015, according to police.

It allegedly continued for "several months" when Curtis was 22, police said.

The victim, who's now an adult, came forward in early October, which sparked an investigation into the former teacher.

MAGIC MUSHROOM DEALER'S SECRET $8.5M FACTORY RAIDED IN SUBURBAN HOME: POLICE

A mugshot of Melissa Curtis.

Melissa Curtis was arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third- and fourth-degree sexual offenses in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (Montgomery County Department of Police)

Police didn't release details of the alleged sexual abuse, but detectives believe there may be additional victims. 

Curtis was employed by the Montgomery School District for two years, according to police. She also taught at Lakelands Park Middle School.

WASHINGTON PORSCHE DRIVER FLEES TO CHINA AFTER WILD VIDEO SHOWS CAR SPEEDING OFF HIGHWAY, KILLING PASSENGER

All the incidents took place within Montgomery County, according to law enforcement.

The district didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Montgomery Village Middle School in Maryland County, Maryland

The alleged abuse happened in 2015 when Melissa Marie Curtis was a teacher at Montgomery Village Middle School in Maryland, police said. (Google Street View )

A warrant for Curtis' arrest was issued on Oct. 31 on charges of sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third- and fourth-degree sexual offenses.

She turned herself in on Tuesday morning. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRUE CRIME

Detectives encourage potential victims to call 240-773-5400.

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on Twitter @ChrisEberhart48.