Alabama, Georgia communities devastated by tornadoes survey damage

Tornadoes, hail and powerful thunderstorms ripped through the mid-South on Thursday night, killing at least five people and destroying hundreds of homes.

To the southwest of Atlanta, the city of Newnan was described by social media users as a "war zone" in the aftermath of the severe weather that felled trees, downed power lines and tore off roofs.

State troopers told FOX 5 Atlanta that one Georgia man had died from a heart attack during the storm.

In Alabama, one of as many as eight tornadoes traveled about 100 miles across the state and rescuers searched Birmingham's Eagle Point community through the evening.

A Centreville, Alabama, family and their neighbors who had taken refuge in an underground storm pit were temporarily trapped after a fallen tree obstructed the shelter door, the Associated Press reported.

The city's mayor, Mike Oakley, told ABC 33/40 news that airplanes at a local airport had been "torn apart like toys."

The Weather Channel reported on Friday that a Florence, Alabama, police officer had been struck by lightning while putting out barricades on a roadway Thursday afternoon. A news release later said he was conscious and responsive.

Images and video footage posted online showed wrecked homes and overturned vehicles as the storms passed.

More than 25,000 Alabamians and 13,000 Georgians were still without power on Friday morning, according to power outage tracker PowerOutage.US.

In Newnan, the city's utilities company said the storm had knocked out its phone and internet services for thousands of customers and assured that it was aware of reported gas leaks.

Newnan Mayor Keith Brady announced that no fatalities were immediately reported as of Friday morning.

In Alabama, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said five people had died after a twister passed through mostly rural areas.

Three of the five people killed were members of one family, according to Al.com.

"Our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers go to the families, and we are going to do our best to let them know we love them," Wade said at an evening briefing.

Gov. Kay Ivey had issued an emergency declaration for 46 counties earlier in the day.

First lady Jill Biden notably postponed a Friday trip to Alabama due to the severe weather.

"Thinking of everyone in Alabama and all of those impacted by the severe weather across the South tonight. My prayers are with the grieving families. Please stay safe," she tweeted Thursday.

The National Weather Service said multiple tornadoes had been formed from a "super cell" of storms that moved eastward.

Other parts of the South were also impacted and Tennessee, Mississippi, Kentucky and the Carolinas saw thunderstorms and flash flooding.

Severe weather is forecast to continue through the weekend, with strong winds and rain moving into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast and a new round of strong to severe storms impacting Mississippi, the Tennessee Valley and the Ohio Valley.

