US
Published

National weather forecast: Deadly storm weakening, new round to hit Mid-South

Severe Saturday storms will impact Mississippi, Ohio Valley, Tennessee Valley

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National Forecast, March 26Video

National Forecast, March 26

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

The storm that brought extreme damage and took the lives of several people across the Mid-South is now weakening, but not done yet. 

ALABAMA TORNADO KILLS FIVE, LEAVES OTHERS INJURED AS STORMS RIP THROUGH THE MID-SOUTH

Strong winds and rain will shift over the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast (Fox News)

Strong winds and rain will shift over the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast (Fox News)

Strong winds and rain will move up into the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast today. 

Tomorrow a new round of strong to severe storms will impact the Mississippi, Tennessee Valley and Ohio Valley

A new round of strong to severe storms will hit the Tennessee Valley on Saturday (Fox News)

A new round of strong to severe storms will hit the Tennessee Valley on Saturday (Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible over the same regions that were hit on Thursday

Storm reports of the past 24 hours in the Mid-south (Fox News)

Storm reports of the past 24 hours in the Mid-south (Fox News)

In addition, heavy rain will cause flooding in some areas.

Record warm temperatures are expected over the East Coast (Fox News)

Record warm temperatures are expected over the East Coast (Fox News)

Record warmth is expected over the East Coast while much colder temperatures sweep the Rockies and Southwest.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC's "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004.

