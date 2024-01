Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a stay for an Alabama death row inmate scheduled to be put to death with nitrogen gas.

Alabama intends to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58, by nitrogen hypoxia on Thursday. The controversial method has never been used in the United States.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.