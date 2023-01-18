Expand / Collapse search
Alaska
Published

AK train derails after running into avalanche field

No one was injured in the Alaska train collision

Associated Press
No one was injured when an Alaska Railroad train derailed Tuesday near Girdwood after running into an avalanche field.

Three crew members were aboard the freight train when it hit the snow field just before 2 a.m., railroad spokesperson Christy Terry told KTUU. The train had just left Whittier and was headed north.

It’s not known when the avalanche covered the tracks. The collision sent the first two cars off the track and a third car was also partially derailed.

A train derailed after hitting an avalanche field that was covering the tracks in Alaska.

The railroad said it is assessing clearing the tracks of snow, an effort that would begin Wednesday.

Girdwood Fire and Rescue said on Facebook that drivers on the Seward Highway should expect delays in the area Tuesday as the state transportation department undertakes avalanche mitigation efforts.