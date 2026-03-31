Air Force F-35 crashes near Las Vegas, pilot survives with minor injuries

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U.S. Air Force officials confirmed one pilot is injured after an F-35 fighter jet crashed Tuesday north of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nellis Air Force Base Public Affairs told Fox News Digital the aircraft crashed about 25 miles northeast of Indian Springs, Nevada, within the controlled airspace and restricted federal property of the Nevada Test & Training Range.

The pilot is safe and being treated for minor injuries, officials said.

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Emergency responders are at the scene.

It is unclear what led to the crash, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Nellis Air Force Base said populated areas were not impacted.

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"The safety of our personnel and the community remain our top priority," a spokesperson told Fox Digital.

The Air Force did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.