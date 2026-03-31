Air Force F-35 crashes near Las Vegas, pilot survives with minor injuries

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U.S. Air Force officials confirmed one pilot is injured after an F-35 fighter jet crashed Tuesday north of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nellis Air Force Base Public Affairs told Fox News Digital the aircraft crashed about 25 miles northeast of Indian Springs, Nevada, within the controlled airspace and restricted federal property of the Nevada Test & Training Range.
The pilot is safe and being treated for minor injuries, officials said.
A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to 48th Fighter Wing RAF, Lakenheath, U.K., lands during exercise BAANA 2024 on Hosio Highway strip, Ranua, Finland, Sept. 4, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
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Emergency responders are at the scene.
It is unclear what led to the crash, as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Nellis Air Force Base said populated areas were not impacted.
A U.S. airmen watches an Air Force F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter aircraft approach for the first time on July 14, 2011, at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. (Samuel King Jr./U.S. Air Force)
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"The safety of our personnel and the community remain our top priority," a spokesperson told Fox Digital.
An F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, prepares to be refueled by a 459th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker during a flight to Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Bulgaria, April 28, 2017. (U.S. Air Force)
The Air Force did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.
She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.