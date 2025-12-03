Thunderbirds pilot ejects safely as F-16C crashes during California training mission over controlled airspace

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The pilot of a U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16C ejected safely Wednesday during a training mission in California – leaving the aviator in stable condition as officials began investigating the crash, according to the 57th Wing.

"On December 3, 2025, at approximately 10:45 a.m., a Thunderbird pilot ejected safely from a F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft during a training mission over controlled airspace in California," the Thunderbirds said in a statement on social media. "The pilot is in stable condition and receiving follow-on care. The incident is under investigation and further information will be released from the 57th Wing Public Affairs Office."

San Bernardino County Fire officials said on X that units responded around 11:10 a.m. to a reported aircraft emergency near the San Bernardino–Inyo county line.

When crews arrived, they assisted Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake emergency personnel with extinguishing a fire from the downed aircraft in a dry lake bed near Trona.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a nearby hospital.

The Thunderbirds, stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, are the Air Force’s premier aerial demonstration team and perform some of the service’s most demanding precision maneuvers.

The squadron flies F-16C Fighting Falcons in tightly choreographed formations that require year-round training and extensive flight hours to maintain.

Pilots are drawn from operational fighter squadrons and often have combat experience before joining the unit.

They serve two-year tours on the demonstration team before returning to active fighter assignments, and their annual schedule includes dozens of air show performances across the country as part of the Air Force’s recruitment and community outreach mission.

The Thunderbirds have experienced mishaps during training in the past, including a 2018 crash near Nellis Air Force Base that killed Maj. Stephen Del Bagno during a routine training flight.

Fox News Digital previously reported that the Air Force conducted a safety review following the incident, which highlighted how the high-speed, high-G nature of the team’s routines carries inherent risk even in controlled environments.