Air Force airman accused of white nationalist ties reduced in rank

A U.S. Air Force airman stationed in Colorado has been reduced in rank after he was accused of having ties to a white nationalist group, according to a report on Tuesday.

Sgt. Cory Reeves, based at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, was reduced in rank from master sergeant to technical sergeant after an investigation into alleged white supremacist ties, Air Force Times reported.

In April, Colorado Springs Anti-Fascists identified Reeves as a “patron” and organizer of “Identify Evropa,” a white supremacist organization classified by the Anti-Defamation League as a hate group. The group accused Reeves of making monthly donations to Identity Evropa beyond what regular members pay and released photos which allegedly showed Reeves taking part in the group’s protest.

Per Air Force Instruction 51-508, members are prohibited from “actively advocating supremacist, extremist or criminal gang doctrine, ideology or causes, including those that advance, encourage or advocate illegal discrimination based on race, creed, color, sex, religion, ethnicity or national origin or those that advance, encourage or advocate the use of force, violence or criminal activity or otherwise advance efforts to deprive individuals of their civil rights.”

The Anti-Fascists’ allegation of Reeves prompted the Air Force to investigate. Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told the Air Force Times last week that Reeves is now serving in the Air Force as a tech sergeant.

Schriever Air Force Base did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The Air Force Times report came amid the data leak of a now-defunct neo-Nazi forum that showed active members of the military engaging in online white supremacist threads.