Data leak from neo-Nazi website may reveal personal information on extremists, reports say

Data from a defunct neo-Nazi website leaked online last week, potentially revealing the personal information of hundreds of extremists, some of whom have been linked to acts of terrorism, according to reports.

The data, which comprised the contents of the former website “Iron March,” was posted by the user “anti-data” on archive.org.

Contents of the leak made it possible to obtain match usernames with registered emails, IP addresses, forum posts and direct messages, according to the open-source journalism website Bellingcat, which first flagged the leak.

“Iron March” was founded in 2011 by Russian nationalist Alexander “Slavros” Mukhitdinov. It has been used by an organizational tool by multiple extremist groups, including Atomwaffen Division (AWD), a U.S.-based group that has been tied to at least half a dozen murders and multiple acts of violence over the past few years.

Chats from the leak suggested that the website attracted users from around the world who shared material and offered support to each other.

Its users were closely affiliated with the ideas and publications of James Mason, an American neo-Nazi who has been involved in white-supremacy movements since the 1960s, The Guardian reported.