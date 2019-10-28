Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Spaceflight
Published

Air Force’s mysterious X-37B space plane returns to Earth after record-breaking 780 days in orbit

By James Rogers | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 28

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 28 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The U.S. Air Force’s secretive X-37B space plane returned to Earth on Sunday after completing more than two years in orbit.

The uncrewed X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle Mission 5 landed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility at 3:51 a.m. ET Sunday, the Air Force confirmed. The 780-day mission shattered the spaceplane’s own record of almost 718 days in orbit, which was set by Mission 4 when it returned to Earth in May 2017, Space.com reported.

X-37B MILITARY SPACE PLANE'S LATEST MYSTERY MISSION PASSES 600 DAYS

The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle Mission 5 landed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility on Oct. 27, 2019.

The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle Mission 5 landed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility on Oct. 27, 2019. (Air Force photo)

Mission 5 launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 booster on Sept. 7, 2017.

The solar-powered spaceplane was designed to spend 270 days in orbit, according to the Air Force. Space.com noted that most of its payloads remain classified.

MYSTERY MISSION: AIR FORCE'S X-37B SPACE PLANE NEARS 1 YEAR IN ORBIT

The secretive space plane completed more than two years in orbit. (Air Force photo)

The secretive space plane completed more than two years in orbit. (Air Force photo)

“The X-37B continues to demonstrate the importance of a reusable spaceplane,” said Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, in a statement. “Each successive mission advances our nation’s space capabilities.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Air Force is planning to launch a sixth X-37B from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in 2020.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers