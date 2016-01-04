Agency that investigates Chicago police to announce restructuring plans

Changes are coming to the agency that acts as a Chicago Police Department watchdog.

Sharon Fairley is acting head of the Independent Police Review Authority. She is planning a Monday afternoon news conference to detail restructuring efforts.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel appointed Fairley to reform the agency after outrage over shootings by police including one in which a video showed a white officer shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times.

Fairley took the job in early December and IPRA says in a statement that since then she's been determining areas where she can take immediate action. The authority was formed in September 2007.

IPRA says changes will include hiring new senior leaders, strengthening the agency's legal team to increase oversight of the investigative process and establishing a community outreach manager.