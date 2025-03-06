Florida sheriff says no active shooter at Navy installation after massive police response

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said that law enforcement found no sign of an active shooter and zero injuries at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, despite calls regarding multiple gunshots. However, they are still sweeping the building out of an abundance of caution. There are no details on what occurred at the base.

An earlier statement from NAS Pensacola read, "NAS Pensacola Navy Security Forces and local law enforcement entities are responding to an active shooter situation March 6 onboard Corry Station."

"Our Security team is responding swiftly and expertly with our local law enforcement partners," said Capt. Chandra Newman said in the NAS Pensacola statement. "Our concern is always the safety and welfare of our service members and their families. Gates to NAS Pensacola and Corry Station areas of operations are closed. More information will be posted to the air station's social media sites as it becomes available."

NAS Pensacola experienced a terror attack in December 2019, when Royal Saudi Air Force 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, shot and killed three sailors and wounded eight others. This could explain why today's report drew such a large response from law enforcement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.