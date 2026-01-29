Accused US killer captured in Mexico after monthslong international manhunt for recycling bin murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man accused of killing a Florida man and leaving his body inside a recycling bin has been arrested and extradited from Mexico, ending a months-long international manhunt, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office officials announced.

Alfredo Carballo Gonzalez, 32, was taken into custody by Mexican authorities on Jan. 27 and extradited to Miami, where homicide detectives arrested him the following day, the sheriff’s office said Thursday. Carballo Gonzalez's immigration status was not immediately shared. Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE for details.

The arrest caps an investigation into the killing of Daylon Fleitas Gonzalez, who disappeared in early August 2025 after meeting with Carballo Gonzalez in Medley, Florida.

Detectives said the two met on Aug. 3 near Northwest 106th Street and 95th Avenue, where Carballo Gonzalez entered the victim’s truck and an alleged altercation occurred.

According to WTVJ, citing court docs, Fleitas was meeting with Carballo Gonzalez to receive $10,000 that Carballo Gonzalez owed him.

According to investigators, Carballo Gonzalez was then seen placing a recycling bin into the bed of the truck and driving away. A second vehicle followed and was later identified as being driven by Ariely Alvarez Cabrera, Carballo Gonzalez’s girlfriend.

Five days later, on Aug. 8, the department said that homicide detectives located the victim’s truck with multiple items of "evidentiary value" inside.

During a canvass of the area, detectives found the recycling bin that had been transported in the truck and Fleitas Gonzalez was found dead inside. Authorities allege that Carballo Gonzalez and Alvarez Cabrera fled with their 5-month-old baby.

Authorities did not say how or when Alvarez Cabrera and Carballo Gonzalez made their way to Mexico.

Jail records show Carballo Gonzalez is facing charges of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. Cabrera is also facing a tampering with physical evidence charge, as well as a charge of accessory after the fact.

Officials said that the baby was recovered safely and returned to Florida. Fox News Digital has reached out to Alvarez Cabrera's attorney, Bijan Sebastian Parwaresch, for comment.