Oceans
Published

Titanic sub disaster: US Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' recovered from deadly wreckage

The Coast Guard says that medical professionals will analyze the presumed human remains

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Titanic sub debris brought ashore after deadly catastrophe Video

Titanic sub debris brought ashore after deadly catastrophe

Debris from the OceanGate Titan submersible that suffered a deadly catastrophic implosion was brought ashore Wednesday. (Reuters)

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a Wednesday statement that "presumed human remains" were recovered from the site of the Titan submersible wreckage.

Titan debris

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.  (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)

Titan submarine

This file image provided by OceanGate shows the Titan submersible descending into the ocean. (OceanGate Expeditions)

"After consultation with international partner investigative agencies, the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) intends to transport the evidence aboard a U.S. Coast Guard cutter to a port in the United States where the MBI will be able to facilitate further analysis and testing," the statement reads. 

"United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered within the wreckage at the site of the incident."

